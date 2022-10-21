SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set to face South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — Outside the Dakota Dome Saturday, it’s going to be sunny and 86 degrees.

In short, the weather’s supposed to be as hot as SIU’s football team has been the last five weeks.

The 14th-ranked Salukis aim to stay on fire and clinch a fourth straight winning season – and likely FCS playoff berth – against an opponent that’s the opposite of hot but still dangerous.

In 1-5 South Dakota, SIU (5-2, 4-0) is facing a team that’s scored just 75 points all year, 38 of them in its only win back on Sept. 17. The Coyotes have been held to 17 points or fewer in their other five games, all losses, and are 0-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

But this was a playoff team just last year, one good enough to beat South Dakota State and win at Northern Iowa, a place where the Salukis rarely prevail. And after lining up across from the likes of Kansas State, Montana, North Dakota State and South Dakota State, South Dakota isn’t likely to be cowed by the Salukis’ presence.

“They won’t be fazed by anything,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “They’re a good football team. Our guys know what we’re getting into up there.”

Can the regal canines make it six consecutive wins for the first time since 2009? Here are three factors that might be determine if it’s a happy flight out of Sioux Falls Saturday night:

1. Finish drives with touchdowns

There wasn’t much about which to complain last week in a 30-7 rout of Western Illinois. The offense rolled up 23 first half points, Nic Baker set a single-game completion record and Javon Williams rushed for four touchdowns.

But SIU left at least 10 points on the table after halftime. On its opening drive of the second half, Thomas Burks missed a 47-yard field goal that had the distance but never hooked back towards the uprights.

And then there was a 17-play drive that lasted more than 10 minutes, bridging the quarters. The Salukis reached the 3-yard line before Williams coughed the ball up, the team’s first lost fumble of the year.

Those missteps didn’t matter last week. They might matter this week on the road against a team that’s hungry to prove it’s better than 1-5.

“It’s our first fumble of the season and we have to protect the football,” Hill said. “We’ve had missed field goals in all of these fourth quarters, which we can’t continue to do. We’ve got to close that drive out, find a way to get points.”

2. Keep stopping the run

This looks like an appealing matchup for the SIU defense. Not only has it allowed just 16.6 ppg during the winning streak, its league-best pass rush (26 sacks) gets a crack at a Coyotes’ team that has permitted 23 sacks.

But for the Salukis to get after the passer, they have to do what they’ve done practically all year – stop the run. South Dakota has two capable backs in starter Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence, who have combined for 749 yards.

They could be a test for an SIU defense that’s second in the Valley and ninth in FCS against the run, ceding just 80.7 yards per game. Western Illinois barely tried to run the ball for most of the last three quarters last week, finishing with 33 yards on 19 attempts.

Hill said the Coyotes will be more patient with the run game, especially with head coach Bob Nielson taking over play-calling duties since their third game.

“They create some problems, especially with coach Nielson taking over play-calling,” Hill said. “You see more commitment to the run. They’re not trying to trick you on anything – they have hard, one-cut running backs.

“We’ll get their best effort at home. It’s just about us continuing to do things to put us in position to stop the run.”

3. Improve special teams

This has been on the list for a few weeks now and remains so because they haven’t been fixed to Hill’s satisfaction.

Burks replaced Jake Baumgarte for placements and field goals last week after Baumgarte missed his third PAT in three games. Kickoff coverage wasn’t good last week and there have been some nervy moments with punt snaps and dropped snaps on punts.

Former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and a special teams guru during his career, always maintained that the kicking game could turn a game around quicker than any other factor.

The Salukis might find that truth out the hard way if they can’t make necessary improvements.

“It’s a point of emphasis; we’ve left a lot of points out there,” Hill said. “You’re going to miss (field goals), but extra points have to be automatic. We have got to perform at a higher level.”