SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis to play Youngstown State, look to avoid another loss

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — SIU’s last-minute touchdown drive last week that merely made its final margin of defeat against North Dakota State 21-18 instead of 21-10 did serve one purpose for some.

It enabled the Salukis to cover the point spread, which caught the notice of ESPN SportsCenter lead anchor Scott Van Pelt. On his “Bad Beats” segment following Monday Night Football, Van Pelt showed SIU’s final drive against NDSU, featuring a 4th-and-22 completion from Nic Baker to Bryce Miller and then Baker’s touchdown pass to D’Ante’ Cox.

ESPN love aside, it just felt like another real-life bad beat for Salukis coach Nick Hill. SIU has lost three straight games by a total of seven points, ruining its hopes for a Missouri Valley Football Conference title and probably its FCS playoff hopes to boot.

“We have a job to do and you and I can’t go back and change those outcomes,” Hill said. “You wish you could have had a couple of games back, but we have a great opportunity to go 5-3 (in the Valley) and finish third. Nobody here is happy with being 5-5.”

They would presumably be less happy with going 5-6, which will be the Salukis’ fate unless they win Saturday at Youngstown State. At 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the league, the Penguins still harbor playoff chances.

How can SIU play spoiler and finish with a winning record for the fourth straight year? We look at three ways it can happen:

1. Contain Jaleel McLaughlin

This has proven to be easier said than done for the last five years. McLaughlin became the NCAA’s all-time rushing leader last week at Missouri State with a 227-yard performance that gave him 8,082 yards, eight more than Nate Emic ran up at Division III Mount Union.

The Salukis have gotten a first-hand glimpse at McLaughlin the last two seasons. He rushed for 124 yards and two scores in March 2021 during a 30-22 SIU win, then led a 35-18 upset of SIU last November with 185 yards and three touchdowns.

Hill compares the 5-foot-9, 185-pound McLaughlin to Barry Sanders.

“He has great speed and he’s a smaller guy so it’s harder to tackle him,” Hill said. “The stats speak for themselves about what he’s been able to do. Some people, him more than anyone else, simply have a knack.”

McLaughlin has gone over 100 yards eight times in 10 games this year, including 150 on just 17 carries last month at North Dakota State.

2. Reduce mistakes

One of the things the Salukis did during a five-game winning streak was avoid penalties and turnovers. It’s not like they’ve become the Raiders of yore during the last three games, but the mistakes they’ve made all seem to come at the worst times.

Take the third quarter of last week’s game, for instance. After taking its only lead of the game at 10-7, SIU appeared to pin NDSU back at its 16 when Louis Wilbert made a huge hit on kick returner DJ York. The sideline and stadium were pumped.

And then flags flew. And the replay official chimed in. Moments later, the Bison were scrimmaging near midfield after an unsportsmanlike conduct flag and a targeting call on Wilbert.

NDSU turned the short field into a go-ahead touchdown drive and never trailed again. The Bison’s final TD march was aided by a personal foul on SIU as well.

“It’s the timing on some,” Hill said of penalties. “The amount of penalties and yardage is right there with the other teams. But we get ours at critical times in the game where we extend drives. It’s definitely something we talk about as a team.”

3. Make the key plays

This sounds nebulous, except this has been what’s tripped up the Salukis lately. Whether it’s a third and long where the defense can’t get off the field, or a chance to pin the opponent deep that isn’t taken, or a short field that the offense can’t cash in, it’s happened to them.

Even SIU’s first score last week carried a faint whiff of failure. Baker ripped off a 29-yard gain on a quarterback draw to the NDSU 9, but the Salukis settled for a 28-yard field goal by Jake Baumgarte on the final play of the first half.

A touchdown there might have changed the course of the second half entirely.

“We’re playing winning football at times during this streak, but it’s just two or three critical series that we have to find a way to capitalize on,” Hill said.