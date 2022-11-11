SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: SIU to play NDSU at-home Saturday

When SIU coach Nick Hill gathered his team in the locker room on Feb. 27, 2021 before their game with North Dakota State, he instructed them to leave a legacy.

The Salukis’ 38-14 win that day helped propel them to the first of two FCS playoff berths in a seven-month span and earned them national attention for ending the Bison’s 39-game winning streak.

When Hill talks to his team in the minutes before Saturday’s 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup with NDSU at Saluki Stadium, some might think his final words should be “save a season.”

Because at 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Valley, SIU probably can’t afford another loss if it wants to make the playoffs. A team ranked in the top 10 to start the year is on the verge of one of the more disappointing seasons in recent program history.

But that’s not the way Hill will go about it. The way he figures it, the Salukis are nine games into an 11-game season. Radical changes aren’t likely to help.

“It can’t come down to doing whole new schemes,” Hill said. “Most teams lose games before they play them. It comes down to executing.”

Can SIU execute better than the fourth-ranked Bison? Here are three things that might decide if they keep their playoff hopes alive:

1. Run the ball

The Salukis haven’t always been an explosive run team this year, but they have been able to run decently enough to be two-dimensional. That wasn’t the case two weeks ago in a 37-36 loss to Northern Iowa.

Nic Baker threw for 485 yards in the best game of his career and wasn’t sacked, but the offense managed only 55 yards on 22 rushes. Throw out some effective scrambles by Baker and SIU averaged barely two yards per rush.

That has to change this week. The Salukis probably need to rush for at least 100 yards, maybe more. Baker needs to be given the luxury of throwing when he wants to, not because he has to.

“You’ve got to be able to run the football,” Hill said. “We can’t find ourselves in tough down and distances or it will be a long day against these guys. We have to go on drives and be good on conversion downs. That story doesn’t change.”

Want further proof? Look back to that legacy-leaving Saturday in 2021. SIU got 89 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Romeir Elliott and finished the day with 170 ground yards.

2. Stop the run

Although the Salukis haven’t been quite as good against the run the last two games, they are still 9th in FCS run defense at 100.2 yards per game. That will get its stiffest test of the year on Saturday.

North Dakota State averages 263 yards per game, which is fourth in FCS. In last week’s 56-17 walkover rout at winless Western Illinois, the Bison rolled up 453 yards on 55 attempts and only threw the ball five times.

NDSU attacks you from all angles on the ground. Fullback Hunter Luepke is the leading rusher with 592 yards, but tailbacks TaMerik Williams and Kobe Johnson can’t be overlooked. They have 420 and 356 yards, respectively.

“We’ll have to have early down success in stopping the run, but they do a good job in the throw game, too,” Hill said of the Bison. “They will mix it up.”

Quarterback Cam Miller has completed nearly 70% of his 152 passes for 1,219 yards. But even with his accuracy, one would guess the Salukis would rather see him drop back and throw it more often, because that would mean they’re probably keeping the running game in check.

3. A sense of urgency

You’re guaranteed just 11 chances to win games in FCS. SIU has used nine of them and has no margin of error left. It’s win this week and win next week at Youngstown State, which has its own playoff hopes, or the offseason starts on Nov. 20.

A five-game winning streak that started with a road victory at Big 10 opponent Northwestern and included a 34-17 rout of a good North Dakota team displayed the Salukis’ best football. But three losses by a total of seven points might render that good work useless.

“The plan for success isn’t going to change,” Hill said. “We understand this is a really good challenge and at the same time, a good opportunity for our team. We need a win.”