SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch when Salukis face Southeast Missouri State

The plane ride from San Antonio early Sunday morning stunk. Getting back at 4 a.m. from a season-opening 64-29 loss to Incarnate World constituted the watermelon rind of being a college football player.

But the good news for SIU is that it has a chance to get that awful taste out of its mouth Saturday night when it plays its home opener against regional rival Southeast Missouri State.

“Six days and you’re back on the field,” coach Nick Hill said on Labor Day. “The only way you’ll get that taste out of your mouth is to play well. We get the opportunity to make things right.”

It seems almost a given that the 17th-ranked Salukis will play better, because it’s going to be hard for them to be worse. They excelled in no facet of the game at Incarnate Word, unless you consider giving up six long touchdown passes to be a positive.

However, this appears to be a chance at a reset to the season, with the caveat that dropping to 0-2 with FBS foe Northwestern on the docket for next week would constitute a definite worst-case scenario.

Here are three factors that should determine if SIU bounces back with a win or not:

1. Succeed on first down

One reason the regal canines were choppy on offense last week, particularly in the first quarter, was because they weren’t able to get off the mark on first down.

SIU’s eight first down snaps at Incarnate Word gained 24 yards. Thirteen of those came on a screen pass to Justin Strong and six more occurred on a Javon Williams run. In the other six 1st-and-10s, it got five yards. Period.

If anyone can call plays on 2nd-and-2, try calling 2nd-and-9 all the time. The play sheet gets smaller, the defense develops confidence and if you’re on the road, then you have the crowd against you.

Criticize the secondary all you want for what happened in this game, but save some blame for the offense’s inability to win on first down.

“We just weren’t dialed in,” Hill said.

“You can’t blame the setback on one group,” said running back Romeir Elliott. “It was a collective effort.”

2. Fix the problem

Anyone who’s watched last week’s game knows that the Salukis allowed 451 passing yards on just 18 completions, an average of 25.1 yards per catch.

While the secondary deserves blame for giving up seven plays of at least 36 yards, you can also point to a lack of pressure on Lindsey Scott. He was sacked just once and probably didn’t throw more than a handful of passes under any kind of duress.

The good news is that although SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent played well in his team’s 42-10 loss Saturday at Iowa State, he’s not shown in the past he’s as accurate as Scott. And it’s hard to imagine the RedHawks’ receivers are better or faster than UIW’s.

Although it makes sense that SEMO looks to establish star running back Geno Hess, who rushed for just eight yards on six attempts last week, it could also look at what happened at UIW and decide to take its chances with the SIU pass defense.

As the old coaches’ cliché goes, the best pass defense is a good pass rush. The secondary could use more pressure up front.

“We have to make them earn it,” Hill said. “There were just too many wide open guys last week. We were collectively undisciplined.”

3. Protect the quarterback

Al Davis’ defensive motto during his days running the Raiders was that “the other team’s quarterback must go down, and he must go down hard.”

Well, another problem for the Salukis last week was that Nic Baker kept going down. He ate five sacks and was hurried on a handful of the 32 passes he threw. There were extenuating circumstances, namely an early 22-0 margin and cramps/injuries that sent four linemen off the field at various times.

Which gets back to the importance of first and second down success for this offense this week. SEMO might play without as many as five defensive starters in the first half unless a targeting ejection against its top player, linebacker Bryce Norman, is reversed by the NCAA.

If SIU can crank up its running game right away, Baker should have more favorable situations in which to throw against a secondary that could be down three starters. If the Salukis are forced into third-and-long, look out.

“A couple of sacks were Nic holding on to the ball and a couple of sacks were breakdowns in protection,” Hill said. “It was a combination of things.”