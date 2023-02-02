SIU football coach Nick Hill announced on Thursday another change to the coaching staff, naming Antonio James as an assistant head coach.

James joined the staff last year as the defensive line coach, duties he'll continue to fulfill, after four years as Morgan State's defensive coordinator. The Bears led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2018 in sacks (29) and red-zone defense, while tying for first in 4th-down defense, allowing a conversion rate of just 29.4%.

James spent three years as a graduate assistant at Michigan from 2014-16 and three years as an assistant coach at Urbana High School from 2011-13. He played at University of Illinois from 2006-09, helping the Fighting Illini reach the 2008 Rose Bowl.

Since a 5-6 season ended in November, the Salukis have hired D.J. Vokolek to replace defensive coordinator Jason Petrino, who was hired by North Dakota State for a similar role.

Hill also tapped Zach Grant to replace Pat Poore, who retired as tight ends coach, and then moved Grant to the wide receivers' room when Mark Watson departed for a position at Kent State.

Former SIU star Larry Warner was named as running backs coach with Nate Griffin moving from running backs to tight ends. And Hill also named Elizabeth Toth as the director of football operations on Tuesday.

The Salukis start spring practice in March and open the season on Sept. 2 in Saluki Stadium against Austin Peay.