Football players get fewer chances to prove themselves in competition than other college athletes.

That’s why every game takes on added meaning, particularly the season opener.

And for SIU, which hosts Austin Peay Saturday night in Saluki Stadium, the opportunity to rinse last year’s awful debut game is one they’d like to cash in.

“It would mean everything,” said SIU center Jacob Caughell. “Going out there and seeing all the hard work come to fruition in the first game could propel us to have a good year.”

While the Salukis did wipe out a 64-29 season-opening loss at Incarnate Word last September with a five-game winning streak that had them sharing first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in late October, that outcome helped erase their margin of error. When they lost their last four games by 14 points total, their playoff hopes were done.

This is a new year and a new team with new dreams. Preseason camp fostered a quiet optimism that SIU is better than outsiders believe. The offense is experienced and diverse, the defense appears to be much faster than it was last year and the coaches believe the special teams will be an asset instead of a debit.

Will the Salukis’ best-laid plans unveil a victory or a first-week egg? Here are three things that could shape the result:

1. Speedier defense

Given autonomy by coach Nick Hill to make the changes he desired to the defense when coordinator D.J. Vokolek departed for Northwestern on the day before preseason camp, new DC Antonio James appears to have put his stamp on the unit.

One look at the depth chart confirms it. SIU’s base alignment is a 4-2-5, meaning it will play five defensive backs. One of the safeties, likely MVFC preseason first teamer PJ Jules, figures to play closer to the line of scrimmage in order to allow him maximum chances to make plays in the mold of former Saluki great Jeremy Chinn.

This defense will face an interesting test. Austin Peay returns nine starters, including all five in the offensive line, from a 7-4 team last year. Also back is quarterback Mike DiLiello, who accounted for nearly 3,000 total yards and 29 touchdowns in 2022.

“It’s his deal and he’s got to do what he feels most comfortable with,” Hill said of James. “I think he’s done an outstanding job. He’s as good as I’ve been around. I honestly haven’t thought about it from the first practice on.”

If the SIU defensive line can win the scrimmage line, the speedy back seven should be able to impose its will on most opponents.

2. Opening the tool box

With quarterback Nic Baker and four offensive linemen returning, the Salukis have a good foundation. Add the top receiver (D’Ante’ Cox) and the leading rusher from last year (Romeir Elliott), as well as other capable pieces around them, and this unit has a well-stocked tool box.

On paper, this week appears to be promising. The Governors return only three starters on defense and also have a new coordinator, although they larded the cupboard through the transfer portal. They added six players, five from FCS and one from NAIA, with starting experience.

That being said, SIU has a chance to put up some numbers. Baker has proven he can carve up the best defenses and Cox is a receiver that should command special attention in most defensive game plans. The return of Izaiah Hartrup as the No. 2 receiver gives the team a deep threat it didn’t have in 2022.

And the addition of Charleston Southern transfer Vinson Davis, who caught a team-high 56 passes last year, could supply more chunk plays for an offense that desires them.

“A hard worker and an old-school football player,” Hill said of Davis. “He’s just earned the respect of his teammates by the way he goes about his work. He’s a pretty dynamic player and we have to do a good job fitting him into the offense.”

3. Getting their kicks

The Salukis didn’t have a good 2022 in the kicking game. There were breakdowns at various points throughout the year that hurt them in four of their six losses and Hill made fixing it an offseason priority.

The good news is that young specialists are back. The question is if kicker Jake Baumgarte (Herrin), punter Nathan Torney and kickoff man Thomas Burks can be more consistent. Each had good moments but didn’t perform as well as they wanted to over a full season.

Davis’ presence might give the team a more explosive look in the return game than it had all last year. SIU managed two punt return yards in 2022, a stat that an inchworm could beat on an ordinary day.

Kick and punt coverage units were solid last year but figure to get a test from Austin Peay’s Kam Thomas, who averaged 13.4 yards on 15 punt returns and 22.7 yards on 14 kick returns.