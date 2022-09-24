SIU Football | Baker, Garrett lead SIU to rout of University of North Dakota

CARBONDALE – Montana to Rice. Mahomes to Kelce. Baker to Garrett.

Well, the last duo might not compare to two of the great quarterback-receiver combos in NFL history, but there’s no doubt that Nic Baker and Jacob Garrett have formed a nice connection lately for the SIU football team.

They teamed for a pair of touchdown strikes for the second straight game Saturday as the 24th-ranked Salukis played their best game of the year, bouncing No. 19 North Dakota 34-17 in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Given plenty of time to throw by an offensive line that didn’t allow a sack for the first time, Baker hit 21 of 27 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Five of those passes found Garrett’s soft paws for 78 yards on the heels of a four-reception, two-score game last week at Northwestern.

The emergence of Garrett as a reliable target gives SIU (2-2, 1-0) yet another weapon. Defenses that already worry about the likes of Avante Cox, Javon Williams, Romeir Elliott and Tyce Daniel now have to account for Garrett.

Coach Nick Hill, for one, couldn’t be happier.

“He’s the glue of our team,” Hill said of Garrett. “I’ve said that in many press conferences and I said it last week. It’s not a fluke when you do it continually. He’s an athletic kid and he’s the guy you want leading your team. He does everything right.”

Garrett capped SIU’s 77-yard drive on its first possession by getting absurdly wide open for an 8-yard touchdown pass at the 8:44 mark of the first quarter. That set a tone the Fighting Hawks (2-2, 1-1) couldn’t counter, no matter how hard they tried.

North Dakota tried blitzing and stunting to generate a pass rush, as well as a variety of coverage schemes to confuse Baker. Nothing worked. The Salukis constantly dialed up the right play, then executed almost flawlessly.

SIU scored on every first half possession, taking a 24-10 lead to intermission when Baker and Cox hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown with seven seconds left. That came after the Salukis denied the Fighting Hawks a touchdown after they had 1st-and-goal from the 3, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

“It’s definitely big to score right before the half,” Cox said.

While SIU didn’t get the score it desired with the second half’s opening possession, it still extended its lead to three touchdowns with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Off play-action, Baker lofted a 25-yard scoring strike to Garrett, who didn’t have a North Dakota jersey within 10 yards of him.

Garrett roomed with Baker at one time and jokingly remembered lobbying with him for more touches. But there was more than a hint of pride in Garrett’s voice when asked about his production of late.

“I’ve always thought,” he said, “that I had this in me.”

Meanwhile, the Saluki defense played its best game of the year. North Dakota managed just 38 yards in 28 rushes, which left quarterback Tommy Schuster and his receiving corps to go it alone. Schuster was 19 of 32 for 232 yards but absorbed a whopping seven sacks.

Richie Hagarty came up with two sacks, while Branson Combs, David Miller, Quinton Lee and Dewey Greene added one each. Keenan Agnew and George Douglas shared the final sack.

Making that output even more impressive was that the Fighting Hawks yielded just two sacks in their first three games.

“I think we’ve always had a dominant defensive line,” Hagarty said. “Today showed that we have that in us, that we have that hunting mentality. We wanted to go get the ball and today, we came up with seven sacks.”

And most importantly, SIU backed up its second-ever win over a Big Ten program last week with a better performance against arguably a better team. There was no letdown in a spot where one could have occurred.

“Really proud of this team,” Hill said. “We’ve won a lot of big games, but from start to finish, this is one of the cleaner games we’ve played. We executed what we were called to do. We stayed out of tough down-and-distances, we didn’t play ugly football. They really answered the call.”

DAWG BITES

Avante Cox finished with seven catches for 90 yards, while D’Ante’ Cox added four for 88, including a 67-yard touchdown with 7:38 left in the second quarter on a slant where he split two defenders around midfield. … Romeir Elliott rushed for a game-high 62 yards on 16 carries. He, Javon Williams and Justin Strong combined for 138 yards on 32 attempts. … Attendance on a sunny, warm Saturday was 8,053. … SIU tries for its third straight win on October 1 in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Illinois State, which is 2-1 and had Saturday off.