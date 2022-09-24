 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert centerpiece top story
SIU FOOTBALL

SIU Football | Baker, Garrett lead SIU to rout of University of North Dakota

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE – Montana to Rice. Mahomes to Kelce. Baker to Garrett.

Well, the last duo might not compare to two of the great quarterback-receiver combos in NFL history, but there’s no doubt that Nic Baker and Jacob Garrett have formed a nice connection lately for the SIU football team.

They teamed for a pair of touchdown strikes for the second straight game Saturday as the 24th-ranked Salukis played their best game of the year, bouncing No. 19 North Dakota 34-17 in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Given plenty of time to throw by an offensive line that didn’t allow a sack for the first time, Baker hit 21 of 27 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Five of those passes found Garrett’s soft paws for 78 yards on the heels of a four-reception, two-score game last week at Northwestern.

People are also reading…

The emergence of Garrett as a reliable target gives SIU (2-2, 1-0) yet another weapon. Defenses that already worry about the likes of Avante Cox, Javon Williams, Romeir Elliott and Tyce Daniel now have to account for Garrett.

Coach Nick Hill, for one, couldn’t be happier.

“He’s the glue of our team,” Hill said of Garrett. “I’ve said that in many press conferences and I said it last week. It’s not a fluke when you do it continually. He’s an athletic kid and he’s the guy you want leading your team. He does everything right.”

Garrett capped SIU’s 77-yard drive on its first possession by getting absurdly wide open for an 8-yard touchdown pass at the 8:44 mark of the first quarter. That set a tone the Fighting Hawks (2-2, 1-1) couldn’t counter, no matter how hard they tried.

North Dakota tried blitzing and stunting to generate a pass rush, as well as a variety of coverage schemes to confuse Baker. Nothing worked. The Salukis constantly dialed up the right play, then executed almost flawlessly.

SIU scored on every first half possession, taking a 24-10 lead to intermission when Baker and Cox hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown with seven seconds left. That came after the Salukis denied the Fighting Hawks a touchdown after they had 1st-and-goal from the 3, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

“It’s definitely big to score right before the half,” Cox said.

While SIU didn’t get the score it desired with the second half’s opening possession, it still extended its lead to three touchdowns with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Off play-action, Baker lofted a 25-yard scoring strike to Garrett, who didn’t have a North Dakota jersey within 10 yards of him.

Garrett roomed with Baker at one time and jokingly remembered lobbying with him for more touches. But there was more than a hint of pride in Garrett’s voice when asked about his production of late.

“I’ve always thought,” he said, “that I had this in me.”

Meanwhile, the Saluki defense played its best game of the year. North Dakota managed just 38 yards in 28 rushes, which left quarterback Tommy Schuster and his receiving corps to go it alone. Schuster was 19 of 32 for 232 yards but absorbed a whopping seven sacks.

Richie Hagarty came up with two sacks, while Branson Combs, David Miller, Quinton Lee and Dewey Greene added one each. Keenan Agnew and George Douglas shared the final sack.

Making that output even more impressive was that the Fighting Hawks yielded just two sacks in their first three games.

“I think we’ve always had a dominant defensive line,” Hagarty said. “Today showed that we have that in us, that we have that hunting mentality. We wanted to go get the ball and today, we came up with seven sacks.”

And most importantly, SIU backed up its second-ever win over a Big Ten program last week with a better performance against arguably a better team. There was no letdown in a spot where one could have occurred.

“Really proud of this team,” Hill said. “We’ve won a lot of big games, but from start to finish, this is one of the cleaner games we’ve played. We executed what we were called to do. We stayed out of tough down-and-distances, we didn’t play ugly football. They really answered the call.”

DAWG BITES

Avante Cox finished with seven catches for 90 yards, while D’Ante’ Cox added four for 88, including a 67-yard touchdown with 7:38 left in the second quarter on a slant where he split two defenders around midfield. … Romeir Elliott rushed for a game-high 62 yards on 16 carries. He, Javon Williams and Justin Strong combined for 138 yards on 32 attempts. … Attendance on a sunny, warm Saturday was 8,053. … SIU tries for its third straight win on October 1 in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Illinois State, which is 2-1 and had Saturday off.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Box score

SIU 34, North Dakota 17

North Dakota;0;10;0;7;--;17

SIU;10;14;7;3;--;34

Team Statistics

First Downs: ND 21, SIU 25

Total Yards: ND 271, SIU 458

Rushes-Yards: ND 28-38, SIU 34-148

Passing Yards: ND 233, SIU 310

Comp-Att-Int: ND 20-34-0, SIU 22-28-0

Penalties-Yards: ND 2-20, SIU 5-46

Fumbles-Lost: ND 1-0, SIU 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing: ND – Hoosman 7-31, Smith 3-20, Wilson 2-12, Vaughn 1-10, Ziebarth 3-3, Team 1-(-1), Schuster 12-(-37). SIU – Elliott 16-62, Strong 9-38, Williams 7-38, Lester 1-6, Baker 1-4.

Passing: ND – Schuster 19-32-0-232, Vaughn 1-2-0-1. SIU – Baker 21-27-0-289, Williams 1-1-0-21.

Receiving: ND – Belquist 5-78, Maag 4-67, Wright 2-23, Smith 2-18, DeMontagnac 2-16, Hoosman 2-8, Zavalney 1-11, Kupfer 1-11, Wilson 1-1. SIU – A. Cox 7-90, Garrett 5-78, D. Cox 4-88, Miller 2-18, Williams 1-17, Strong 1-7, Gibson 1-7, Daniel 1-5.

How They Scored

How They Scored

First Quarter

SIU 7, North Dakota 0

How they scored: For the third time in two games, Nic Baker found Jacob Garrett wide open over the middle for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Baker and Garrett hooked up earlier in the drive for an 18-yard connection to the 25. Jake Baumgarte hit the PAT.

Time of score: 8:44

Drive details: 11 plays, 77 yards, 4:49

SIU 10, North Dakota 0

How they scored: Baumgarte toed a 34-yard field goal to increase the Saluki lead to two scores. The drive reached the 14 on Javon Williams’ leaping 17-yard reception, but stalled out after a pair of incompletions and a lost-yardage run.

Time of score: :40

Drive details: 12 plays, 62 yards, 5:10

Second Quarter

SIU 10, North Dakota 7

How they scored: Tyler Hoosman leaped in from the 1 to put the Fighting Hawks on the board. Tommy Schuster hit a 21-yard pass to Garrett Maag to start the drive and also added key yards with three runs. Brady Stevens converted the PAT.

Time of score: 8:50

Drive details: 12 plays, 65 yards, 6:43

SIU 17, North Dakota 7

How they scored: Baker hit D’Ante’ Cox on a slant and Cox zipped between multiple defenders 67 yards for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown for Cox in his SIU career, displaying the speed that can shred any defense. Baumgarte made the PAT.

Time of score: 7:38

Drive details: 3 plays, 68 yards, 1:06

SIU 17, North Dakota 10

How they scored: Stevens made a 32-yard field goal to salvage three points after the Fighting Hawks got to the SIU 3 on a 42-yard pass from Schuster to Bo Belquist. But a lost-yardage run and a sack of Schuster prevented a TD.

Time of score: 3:51

Drive details: 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:41

SIU 24, North Dakota 10

How they scored: Baker flipped an 8-yard scoring strike to Avante Cox, who made a defender whiff at the line of scrimmage and waltzed into the end zone. Javon Williams zipped a 21-yard strike to Cox to the UND 48 to key the march. Baumgarte hit the PAT.

Time of score: :07

Drive details: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:44

Third Quarter

SIU 31, North Dakota 10

How they scored: It was Baker to Garrett again, this time for 25 yards to give the Salukis a three-touchdown lead. Williams ripped off runs of 15 and 13 yards to key the scoring march. Baumgarte connected on the PAT.

Time of score: :23

Drive details: 8 plays, 85 yards, 3:17

Fourth Quarter

SIU 31, North Dakota 17

How they scored: Hoosman darted off the right side for a 4-yard touchdown run. The Salukis, who played a disciplined game for the first three quarters, got sloppy with three penalties, two of them resulting in first downs. Stevens made the PAT.

Time of score: 11:27

Drive details: 12 plays, 75 yards, 3:56

SIU 34, North Dakota 17

How they scored: Baumgarte drilled a 45-yard field goal to restore a three-score lead for the Salukis, making it six scores in seven possessions. Baker found Bryce Miller for 12 yards and a first down to get SIU into field goal range.

Time of score: 7:29

Drive details: 8 plays, 37 yards, 3:58

Grading the Salukis

Grading the Salukis

Offense: A

The Salukis were nearly flawless, scoring on six of their eight possessions and outgaining an opponent for the first time this year. Nic Baker might be in line for another MVFC Offensive Player of the Week award after throwing for 289 yards and four TDs with no interceptions. Jacob Garrett caught two TD passes for the second straight week. Most importantly, the offensive line enjoyed its best game, allowing no sacks and creating decent creases in the run game.

Defense: A

SIU’s front seven dominated the line of scrimmage, holding North Dakota to 38 yards on 28 rushes and then unleashing a fierce pass rush. They sacked Tommy Schuster seven times, two coming from Richie Hagarty. How notable was that? The Fighting Hawks allowed only two sacks in their first three games, one of them at FBS foe Nebraska. The Salukis also came up with a goal-line stand late in the second quarter that turned a TD into a field goal.

Special Teams: C+

Jake Baumgarte missed his third field goal in two weeks, although he did convert from 34 and 45, the latter salting the game away. UND’s CJ Siegel had returns of 31 and 26 yards on which SIU coverage could have definitely been better. Freshman Nathan Torney got to enjoy a punt-free day because of the efficiency of the Saluki offense.

Overall: A

SIU played a better team Saturday than it played last week at Northwestern. It also played a far better game, dominating both sides of the scrimmage line and making a good team look soft. This is the Saluki team most felt would take the field all year and this is the team that looked like a top 10 outfit in preseason. Now comes a chance to get over the .500 mark next Saturday at Illinois State (2-1), which will be playing its MVFC opener.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MVC Notebook | SIU's Nick Hill signs five-year extension

MVC Notebook | SIU's Nick Hill signs five-year extension

The seventh-year coach signed a five-year contract extension Thursday morning worth $1.4 million in base salary. Hill will make $250,000 this year and his pay will go up by $15,000 each year until he earns $310,000 in the contract’s last year, 2026.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News