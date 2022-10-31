SIU Football | Baker honored by MVFC for third time this year

SIU’s Nic Baker would have rather had the win than a school record or another Missouri Valley Football Conference award, but after a historic performance in Saturday’s 37-36 loss to Northern Iowa, he’ll have to settle for his sixth MVFC honor since February 2021.

Baker was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week Sunday night after throwing for a school-record 485 yards on 34 of 48 accuracy. Baker threw for three touchdowns and led the Salukis’ rally from a 28-17 halftime deficit.

It appeared for a moment that Baker had completed a game-winning Hail Mary pass after time expired, but Jay Jones was ruled down at the 1 and a replay review confirmed the officials’ call on the field.

It’s the third time this year that Baker has won the MVFC award. He was honored following a 31-24 upset win at Northwestern on Sept. 17 and after a 30-7 win over Western Illinois Oct. 15 in which he completed his first 15 passes to tie a school record.

Baker’s 507 total yards of offense against UNI are the third-most in any MVFC game and his passing yardage was the second-most in any league game. His total offense was two yards shy of the most in any FCS game this year.

“Nic did a great job,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “A lot of our throws were run-pass options. He’s a lot like a point guard where he has to make good decisions and looking back, I felt like he was on point.

“He was in a great rhythm throughout and we picked up a lot of 3rd-and-longs where he stepped up in the pocket. A lot of credit goes to the offensive line.”

Indeed, the big eaters up front aided and abetted Baker quite well. The Salukis called more than 50 pass plays and Baker wasn’t sacked once, although he ran on perhaps three or four called passes to pick up positive yardage.

HELLO, BYE WEEK

SIU would have rather gone into its only bye week of the season on a better note than back-to-back losses that put its playoff hopes in serious danger, but the Salukis are definitely looking forward to resting their bodies this week.

SIU has dealt with a fair number of injuries in the last two weeks that knocked TE Tyce Daniel (shoulder) out for the year, as well as RB Justin Strong (finger) out for multiple games and C Jacob Caughell (ankle) out for the UNI game.

“They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do for nine weeks in a row, plus a month of training camp,” Hill said. “So we’ve been coming to work here for (about) 100 days in a row, OK? We’ll take a few days and step away, but then we’ll get to work for North Dakota State.”

That’s the Salukis’ opponent on Nov. 12 after the bye. It’ll be the first of two must-win games for SIU if it wants to make a third straight FCS playoff appearance. The regular season finale is Nov. 19 at Youngstown State.

Hill couldn’t remember ever having a later bye week in the season than this year, but he’ll get one in 2024. The Salukis play 11 straight games before an open date, followed by the regular season finale at Indiana State.

Next year, SIU’s bye is Sept. 23 after non-conference matchups with Austin Peay, at Northern Illinois and at Southeast Missouri State.

DAWG BITES

SIU was held to a season-low 55 yards on 22 rushes against UNI, marking just the second time all year it failed to gain 100 yards on the ground. … The Salukis sacked Theo Day three times in the second half, stretching their streak of consecutive games with at least three sacks to seven. SIU has notched 32 sacks, six fewer than it had last year in a 13-game schedule. … Predictably, the Salukis fell out of the Top 25 after their second straight loss, although they still received more votes (28) in the FCS Stats Perform poll than UNI (15).