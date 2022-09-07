SIU Football | For Elliott, being small has its advantages

At 5-foot-6 and 174 pounds, SIU’s Romeir Elliott is a small man playing a big man’s game.

But as Elliott told a bystander after practice Wednesday, being a small man has its advantages, particularly as a running back who can hide behind bigger men before making his move.

“People say they can’t see me,” he said. “I just try to take that as an advantage. I just try to find the right hole, the small crease. Average defenders try to hit someone as small as me and they can’t get that low, or they hit me with their shoulder and I bounce off.”

Elliott was one of the few highlights last week in the 17th-ranked Salukis’ 64-29 loss at No. 9 Incarnate Word. He rushed 15 times for 103 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter that got SIU on the board for the first time this year.

It was the second 100-yard game of Elliott’s career and it’s a performance he certainly hopes he can repeat Saturday night when Southeast Missouri State makes the 45-mile drive across the Mississippi River to Saluki Stadium.

Not only did Elliott break the big play, he also came up with a series of smaller gains on plays where it appeared he had no crease, but made something of it anyway. His work was one reason that even in a lopsided defeat, the Salukis made the most first downs in Nick Hill’s seven years at 31.

“I was just staying patient, trusting my O-line and trying to make plays for my team,” Elliott said. “Sometimes, we try to scheme against teams and certain defenses, and it doesn’t work. So we find a certain play or something and try to get the job done.”

Elliott’s long scoring run at Incarnate Word fits that description. Down 22-0 in the second quarter, SIU needed a spark in the worst way. Coach Nick Hill went for the first down and ran Elliott off right tackle.

The play was perfectly-blocked, Elliott hit the hole quickly and the rest was simply a matter of not falling down before reaching the end zone. From that point, the Salukis worked their way within 29-19 late in the third quarter before leaking big plays and other mental errors after that, enabling Incarnate Word to blow the game open.

“Romeir had the big fourth down run and we were able to settle down,” Hill said. “So much of the game is momentum.”

At the same time, a part of football that many fans don’t understand is the importance of not dwelling on a bad result like the one in San Antonio. While players and coaches know it was a 35-point defeat, they also know there’s another game in two nights.

Elliott and his teammates appeared to be no worse for the ordeal at Incarnate Word on Wednesday, going through scouts and drills with the same intensity they displayed during preseason camp and also having fun.

“It hurts, but we’ve put it aside,” Elliott said. “As a football player and a team, we’re all competitors and we want to win, but sometimes, to learn, you need those losses. We definitely learned from our loss and we’ll get it back this week.”

Elliott enters this week’s game with 1,338 career yards, which doesn’t jump off the page until one realizes he shares carries with two other capable backs – Javon Williams and Justin Strong. Any of the trio could be 1,000-yard rushers were they the featured back, but they combine most weeks to give SIU options that wear down an opponent.

Elliott has learned something from dividing snaps with Williams and Strong.

“Not to be selfish,” he said. “This is definitely a great experience. Any of us could start for any other team in the country, but we just all come together and do our best to help the team win.”