SIU Football | Harden works to rehab torn ACL

DNP. DNF. DQ.

None of those acronyms are what an athlete wants to hear or see next to their name. But they sound like Christmas carols compared to another one.

ACL.

SIU offensive guard Derek Harden knows that one all too well. More than a year after he got acquainted with it, he's still working to get back into the game.

Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday after a Saluki practice, he was one of a handful of players still on the field. Still working on exploding off his surgically repaired right knee, still looking to shed an extra few points and still hoping one day to make the kind of giant impact his 331-pound frame suggests he can on the offensive line.

“Determination, and how much I love football,” Harden said is what he’s learned from the most serious injury of his career. “Having football taken away from me for a whole year makes me realize just how much I love football.

“I’ve been playing this since I was a kid. It was definitely traumatic to me.”

Harden still remembers the injury as though it happened yesterday instead of 13 months ago. He got into last year’s season opener, a 47-21 rout for SIU at Southeast Missouri State, and dropped back into pass protection.

The offensive line is not for the faint of heart. Danger lurks everywhere and not just because of the fear you’ll get beat by a stunt or jump the snap count for an embarrassing false start.

Let Harden tell you about the way his college career arc was altered.

“Two of our guys had pushed a guy into my leg and it caved in,” he said. “I felt something pop. It was really painful.”

It didn’t stop Harden from playing the next snap. When you’re a redshirt freshman getting your first taste of game action, you don’t want to leave the field unless you absolutely must. It’s hard enough getting on the field in the first place, after all.

But Harden had no choice after the next play.

“I was going to lay down and let them help me off,” he grinned, “but I helped myself off. I was like, ‘I can still play.’”

Upon further review, he couldn’t. It was the end of his season after two plays. Worse, Harden had to wait more than a month to undergo surgery because the swelling had to go down. The injury occurred on Sept. 2 and the surgery happened on Oct. 10.

There was a pre-hab of sorts, where prior to surgery, Harden worked to strengthen the muscles around the ACL. Instead of devouring game plans and perhaps seeing more action later in the season, Harden needed crutches to get around for two to three months.

No college athlete signs up for that part of the curriculum, but Harden had no choice but to adapt.

“I just had to keep a positive attitude,” he said. “I want to come back better than I was before.”

So Harden worked day after day to build the knee back to full strength. Then he ran into another setback during the winter. A second operation was needed because Harden hadn’t gained full knee extension. Going without that operation could have resulted in more compensatory injuries.

Harden finally got to put on the pads for the start of fall practice, although his continues to be a slow process. It’s hoped that he can progress to the point where he might earn playing time by season’s end.

The recovery of teammate D’Ante’ Cox from multiple ACL injuries to being a star receiver for the 16th-ranked Salukis has served as a motivator for Harden.

“Definitely,” he said. “He’s had two ACL injuries and been able to come back from both, and been better. I can see that, and that can be me.”

And if it is, you can another acronym to Harden’s biography.

A-OK.