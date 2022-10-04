SIU Football | Missouri State is next challenge for Salukis

If you’re from, say, Idaho and you have no idea how thin the margin for error is to win games in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, SIU’s opponent this week is Exhibit 1 for the prosecution.

Heading into the season, Missouri State was seen as a national championship contender. The Bears had arguably the best quarterback in the league, Jason Shelley, as well as a number of talented running backs and receivers. Their defense is also chock-full of athletes.

And with Bobby Petrino on the sidelines, Missouri State has one of the top coaches at any level of college football. His ability to recruit and his staff’s ability to coach took the Bears from numbingly mediocre three years ago to a top 5 team back in August.

As it prepares for the Salukis’ visit to Springfield on Saturday, 19th-ranked Missouri State is riding a three-game losing streak. The Bears are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Valley after last week’s 48-31 loss at North Dakota. That would be the same North Dakota team that No. 17 SIU waxed 34-17 on Sept. 24 in Carbondale.

Many felt this would be the Salukis’ toughest league game before they hosted North Dakota State on Nov. 12 and it might still be that. But outside of perhaps the most strident Petrino or MSU hater, no one saw Missouri State being 0-2 in the league and perhaps having its playoff chances already on a slender thread in early October.

Simply put, SIU figures to face a desperate opponent that needs a win.

“Missouri State creates a lot of challenges with some of the best skill we’ll see,” Salukis coach Nick Hill said. “They have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country and I have tons of respect for coach Petrino with all the things he’s accomplished in his career.”

So where have things gone wrong for the Bears lately? The place where things usually go wrong for struggling football teams – the line of scrimmage.

Missouri State’s offensive line hasn’t been as consistent as it wants to be in any aspect. While Jacardia Wright has rushed for 355 yards and a 4.7 yards per carry average, the ground game averages less than 100 yards per game.

A good part of that problem can be found in the passing game. Shelley is hitting 63% of his passes for 1,376 yards with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. But the mobile quarterback has been sacked 23 times, including eight in the Bears’ 38-27 loss Sept. 17 at Arkansas.

Hill says there have been a variety of reasons why Missouri State has experienced issues protecting its star passer.

“Are you bringing too many people to block? Are they missing some assignments? They are also playing really good opponents,” he said. “They’ve played at Arkansas, a top 15 team in UT Martin and South Dakota State.

And we talked about what North Dakota can create when they were here a couple of weeks ago. We have to hone in on what we do well. We’ve got to do a good job to change the picture on him. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

The Bears’ defense has failed to do its job of late, too. Opponents are averaging more than 31 ppg and have been able to run or throw as they please. Missouri State allows 4.9 yards per rush and has yielded nearly 300 passing yards per game.

North Dakota rolled up 515 yards last week, split almost equally between the run and pass. SIU at its best can attack an opponent in both areas, scoring either with big plays or time-consuming drives.

Given that the Bears can’t afford a fourth straight defeat, the Salukis’ offense probably needs to be the best version of itself this week.

“We can’t worry about what it means for them, but it’s the biggest game for us,” Hill said. “Each game is really a season of its own. Games have different flows and the ultimate goal is to find a way to win.”