SIU Football | North Dakota downs SIU in spring opener
SIU Football | North Dakota 44, No. 24 SIU 21

SIU Football | North Dakota downs SIU in spring opener

From the end of the 2019 season to Saturday, UND football fans waited 448 days for the start of the Missouri Valley Football Conference era.

The product at the Alerus Center was worth the wait.

UND dominated the line of scrimmage and the turnover battle in beating No. 24 Southern Illinois, 44-21, in front of 3,176 fans.

Capacity was limited to 4,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You have to run the football and defend the run," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We know in this league that'll be a challenge."

At least for one game, though, UND made it look easy. The Fighting Hawks outgained SIU on the ground 229 to 90.

Running back Otis Weah, who was ineligible in the 2019 season, led the way with 13 carries for 91 yards, while Luke Skokna, who was injured for the first half of the 2019 season, ran nine times for 77 yards.

"Extremely disappointed in the outcome," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Speaking the obvious, we got our butts whooped. Didn't expect that."

UND redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster did what he was asked of in his starting debut. He was 15-for-23 passing for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

But UND's defense, in the defensive coordinator debut for Brett Holinka, was the story, with Evan Holm and Sammy Fort collecting interceptions and linebacker Devon Krzanowski returning a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

Krzanowski, a first-year transfer from now-defunct St. Cloud State, sparked the defense with his play. He finished with six tackles including two for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Krzanowski's return came after cornerback C.J. Siegel blindside blitzed SIU quarterback Kare Lyles, who fumbled and hurt his rib on the play. Lyles didn't return and backup Nic Baker threw two interceptions in his absence.

"Defensively, once we got settled into the game a bit and got our rotations down, we were pretty good against the run," Schweigert said.

It didn't look good early, as SIU marched on its opening possession. Justin Strong capped an 11-play, 84-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown catch from Lyles for a quick 7-0 Saluki lead.

"The start surprised us a little bit with the fast tempo," Schweigert said. "That's hard to practice, but I think we adjusted to it pretty well after that first drive and settled down in that first half."

UND countered with 16 straight points thanks to a Schuster 4-yard touchdown pass to fullback Brett Finke, a 27-yard field goal from St. Cloud State transfer Adam Stage and Krzanowski's fumble return.

However, UND only went to the locker room with a 16-14 advantage as the Salukis scored before half on a quick drive, led by Baker. Romeir Elliott punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in the second quarter to make it a two-point game.

The Hawks scored the first 28 points of the second half, as UND's running game started to pick up, especially with Weah and Skokna. Weah averaged 7.0 yards per carry, with Skokna averaging 7.8.

Weah scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 23-14, Dalton Gee caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Schuster to make it 30-14 and rookie Bo Belquist caught his first career touchdown pass -- a 9-yard slant in a tight window from Schuster to make it 37-14 with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

Skokna finished off the UND scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

SIU's Javon Williams Jr., who was expected to be the featured offensive weapon for the Salukis, ended the game with 13 carries for 29 yards.

"Everyone was doing their job," Krzanowski said. "We knew they wanted to run the ball on us, so we were preaching stop the run and that's what we did today."

UND's offense clicked despite missing wide receiver and wildcat quarterback Brock Boltmann, who missed the game with an injury.

"He's getting better," Schweigert said. "We got good news that he'll be back this spring sometime. Initially when he went down, we didn't know. We're hoping that he really accelerates in his recovery, and we get him back soon."

Box Score

NORTH DAKOTA 44, NO. 24 SIU 21

SIU;7;7;0;7;--;21

UND;7;9;21;7;--;44

Team Statistics

First Downs: SIU 19, UND 19

Total Yards: SIU 323, UND 347

Rushes-Yards: SIU 35-90, UND 39-229

Passing Yards: SIU 233, UND 118

Comp-Att-Int: SIU 25-38-2, UND 15-25-0

Penalties-Yards: SIU 5-53, UND 5-30

Fumbles-Lost: SIU 3-3, UND 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SIU, Romeir Elliott 12-39, Avante Cox 1-29, Javon Williams Jr. 13-29-1, Justin Strong 3-5, Kare Lyles 3-(-5), Nic Baker 3-(-7). UND, Otis Weah 13-91-1, Luke Skokna 9-70-1, Dalton Gee 8-33, Creighton Mitchell 6-23, Quincy Vaughn 2-14.

Passing: SIU, Lyles 12-14-0-1-74, Baker 12-23-2-0-153. UND, Tommy Schuster 15-23-0-3-118, Vaughn 0-2-0-0-0.

Receiving: SIU, Cox 7-107, Landon Lenoir 6-60, Strong 4-21-1, Izaiah Hartrup 2-17, Jerron Rollins 3-11, Elliott 1-8, Williams 1-5. UND, Garett Maag 3-40, Bo Belquist 4-24-1, Jake Richter 2-20, Derek Paulson 1-17, Gee 2-12-1, Brett Finke 1-4-1, Skokna 2-1.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

Losing Kare Lyles to a rib injury didn't help, but SIU had plenty enough weapons to make a run at North Dakota in the second half Saturday. The Salukis were unable to establish a run game, couldn't convert third downs (they went 7 of 15) and couldn't take many chances in the passing game because they struggled to protect Lyles and backup Nic Baker. UND had 4.0 sacks and forced five turnovers, recovering three fumbles and intercepting two passes.

Defense: D

The offense didn't do the defense many favors, going three-and-out four times and allowing UND to score four times without going 50 yards. The Salukis had no sacks, two quarterback hurries, and no turnovers. They struggled to tackle, period, and really struggled to take down 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back Otis Weah, who went for 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. UND only outgained SIU by 24 yards, but when the offense needed the ball back, they only got it back off kickoffs Saturday.

Special Teams: B

Punter Jack Colquhoun averaged 45.5 yards a kick, didn't have any blocked, and was solid in his return to the field. Justin Strong averaged nearly 20 yards a kickoff return, and kicker Nico Gualdoni converted all three extra-point attempts. UND earned 66 yards on three kickoff returns, with Luke Skokna taking one back 44 yards.

Overall: D

This was supposed to be SIU's show. Ranked in the preseason as high as 13th in the country by some, the Salukis were supposed to open with a big victory, and show UND what the MVFC was really like. The Fighting Hawks forced five turnovers, scoring on four of them, controlled the clock with their running game, and made it easy for Tommy Schuster to win his first start. UND protected its quarterback, while SIU struggled to protect its two signal-callers. A very disappointing performance from the Salukis put them in a bind, because now No. 1 North Dakota State is coming.

