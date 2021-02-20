SIU Football | North Dakota downs SIU in spring opener

From the end of the 2019 season to Saturday, UND football fans waited 448 days for the start of the Missouri Valley Football Conference era.

The product at the Alerus Center was worth the wait.

UND dominated the line of scrimmage and the turnover battle in beating No. 24 Southern Illinois, 44-21, in front of 3,176 fans.

Capacity was limited to 4,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You have to run the football and defend the run," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We know in this league that'll be a challenge."

At least for one game, though, UND made it look easy. The Fighting Hawks outgained SIU on the ground 229 to 90.

Running back Otis Weah, who was ineligible in the 2019 season, led the way with 13 carries for 91 yards, while Luke Skokna, who was injured for the first half of the 2019 season, ran nine times for 77 yards.

"Extremely disappointed in the outcome," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Speaking the obvious, we got our butts whooped. Didn't expect that."

UND redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster did what he was asked of in his starting debut. He was 15-for-23 passing for 118 yards and three touchdowns.