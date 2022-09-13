SIU Football | Northwestern provides tough task for SIU

It’s probably not an overstatement to say that Pat Fitzgerald belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Northwestern football.

He was a captain of the 1995 Wildcat team that shattered all the old myths that the program couldn’t win in the Big Ten Conference, earning a Rose Bowl spot after more than two decades of brutal losing seasons.

As coach of the program since 2006, Fitzgerald has maintained what Gary Barnett and the late Randy Walker built. Entering Saturday’s game with SIU in Evanston, Fitzgerald is both the longest-tenured and winningest coach in program history.

Salukis coach Nick Hill knows a little something about Fitzgerald’s ability to lead and motivate. After all, he got a glimpse of it first-hand in 2015, when he was about to interview for the head coaching job after two years as the offensive coordinator.

“He randomly called me before I interviewed and gave me some confidence going into the interview process,” Hill said Monday morning. “His thoughts on my approach to going into the interview meant a lot to me.

“I’ve always admired the way that he leads. They have had some excellent seasons and some down seasons, but one thing that is constant is coach Fitzgerald as a person.”

It’s too early to tell if this season will be excellent or down for Northwestern (1-1), but one thing for certain is that it will be a difficult task for SIU (0-2) to erase the zero out of its win column at Ryan Field.

The Wildcats have shown through two games that they can move the ball any way you want. Stack the line of scrimmage and make them throw? Ryan Hilinski averages nearly 370 yards a game in the air and threw for 435 last week in a 31-23 loss against Duke, the most passing yards for a Northwestern quarterback in four years.

Want to use extra defensive backs to take away the pass? Get ready to watch Evan Hull run over you. He might be the best all-purpose back the Salukis will have to deal with all year as he already has a 100-yard rushing game and 200-yard receiving game.

The latter came against Duke, when the Wildcats fell behind 21-0 by the second quarter’s first play and had to abandon their game plan. Hilinski threw 60 times, connecting with Hull 14 times for 213 yards.

Hull came agonizingly close to giving Northwestern a shot to force overtime. His third down run from the Blue Devils’ 12-yard line reached about the 1-foot line when he fumbled into the end zone. Duke’s Brandon Johnson recovered to spoil Hull’s great all-around game.

Fitzgerald said the heavy usage of Hilinski and Hull was a by-product of falling behind by three touchdowns so quickly.

“He probably doesn’t throw the ball 60 times if the game doesn’t start out the way it did,” Fitzgerald said, mentioning Hilinski’s pass attempts. “Our guys had great resolve and kept battling, but to sum it up, there was a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”

Hull has rushed for 184 yards and caught passes for another 268. The top wide receiver is Malik Washington, who has 15 receptions for 148 yards.

Defensive back Jeremiah Lewis is the team’s leading player on that side of the ball so far with 13 tackles and three pass break-ups. If SIU can execute on offense, it will have chances to make plays and score points. The Wildcats have just five tackles for loss and three sacks in two games.

“We have to play good football,” Hill said. “We need to look back and say we showed improvement against a good team. We have to get better at a lot of little things.”