 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU Football Notebook: Defense opens door to Saluki comeback
0 comments
SIU Football Notebook

SIU Football Notebook: Defense opens door to Saluki comeback

{{featured_button_text}}
103120-spt-siu-fb-09.jpg

SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. (15) gets past SEMO linebacker Mike Matthews (11) during the in the third quarter at Saluki Stadium on Friday in Carbondale. SIU went on to win 20-17.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — SIU's defense had two three-and-outs in Southeast Missouri State's final three drives Friday night to open the door for the offense.

Two interceptions in the end zone also helped stymie the No. 25 Redhawks' offense at Saluki Stadium. Cornerback P.J. Jules tipped a ball in the end zone where safety Aaron Maddox could snare it, and Western Kentucky transfer Clayton Bush also picked off Andrew Bunch in the end zone. SEMO fell despite two 100-yard rushers, one of them being Bunch.

"Really, other than the three explosive plays, they buckled down," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "The red zone stops. Obviously, there are things we can clean up, but can't say enough about coach (Jason) Petrino and what he and his staff were able to do."

Bunch completed 6 of 15 passes for 53 yards and rushed for 115 yards. Geno Hess added 128 yards rushing on 16 carries with one touchdown.

Records watch: Running back Javon Williams Jr. had his fourth straight 100-yard game on the ground, with 135 yards on 23 carries. Williams scored SIU's first touchdown of the 2020-21 season with a 40-yard run in the second half. Williams passed Bob Hasberry (1969) for 31st place in SIU history, with 1,221 yards.

Up next: SIU will have to wait more than three months to play again. The Salukis are scheduled to open the first spring Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule in history Feb. 20 at home against No. 5 South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits did not play a fall game.

The Salukis are 3-7 against SDSU, and have lost the last four meetings. The Jackrabbits beat SIU 28-10 in South Dakota last year.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News