SIU Football Notebook: Defense opens door to Saluki comeback

CARBONDALE — SIU's defense had two three-and-outs in Southeast Missouri State's final three drives Friday night to open the door for the offense.

Two interceptions in the end zone also helped stymie the No. 25 Redhawks' offense at Saluki Stadium. Cornerback P.J. Jules tipped a ball in the end zone where safety Aaron Maddox could snare it, and Western Kentucky transfer Clayton Bush also picked off Andrew Bunch in the end zone. SEMO fell despite two 100-yard rushers, one of them being Bunch.

"Really, other than the three explosive plays, they buckled down," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "The red zone stops. Obviously, there are things we can clean up, but can't say enough about coach (Jason) Petrino and what he and his staff were able to do."

Bunch completed 6 of 15 passes for 53 yards and rushed for 115 yards. Geno Hess added 128 yards rushing on 16 carries with one touchdown.

Records watch: Running back Javon Williams Jr. had his fourth straight 100-yard game on the ground, with 135 yards on 23 carries. Williams scored SIU's first touchdown of the 2020-21 season with a 40-yard run in the second half. Williams passed Bob Hasberry (1969) for 31st place in SIU history, with 1,221 yards.