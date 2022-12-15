 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Football

SIU Football | Pat Poore retires as assistant coach

121622-spt-poore-1.jpg

SIU tight ends/special teams coach Pat Poore walks the field at Saluki Stadium as part of his pregame ritual prior to the Salukis’ game against Illinois State in 2021. Poore has announced his retirement from coaching after more than 30 years.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU football assistant coach Pat Poore announced his retirement on Thursday.

Poore served as an assistant for 13 years in two stints, working from 2001-07 under Jerry Kill and then helping Nick Hill the last six years. Saluki teams won 87 games with Poore on the staff and qualified for seven FCS playoff berths.

Poore was a quarterbacks and special teams coach under Kill and served as a tight ends/fullbacks coach under Hill.

"Having worked with Pat for 10 years as a player and a coach, he has helped shape who I am, and how I want to treat people," Hill said in a university press release. "Every day he came to work or practice with a true joy for coaching."

The school plans to recognize Poore's career during a TV timeout during the first half of Friday night's men's basketball game against Chicago State.

