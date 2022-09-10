SIU Football | Penalties, late TD lead Southeast Missouri State to defeat SIU

CARBONDALE — Twice, SIU’s defense thought it made 4th down stops Saturday night to win the game.

Twice, the officials disagreed.

And Southeast Missouri State made the Salukis pay when Paxton DeLaurier hit Damoriea Vick on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left to take a 34-31 win in the War for the Wheel at Saluki Stadium.

DeLaurier, who completed 33 of 44 passes for 332 yards, rolled right and found Vick near the back of the end zone to drop SIU to 0-2.

Moments after Nic Baker’s Hail Mary was knocked down near the goal line, RedHawk players celebrated while some Saluki players yelled at the refs as they left the field. SIU was flagged 13 times for 109 yards, the two biggest ones pass interference calls on 4th down throws that fell incomplete prior to the winning score.

The Salukis took a 31-27 lead with 2:50 left when Justin Strong scored on a 4-yard run, but couldn’t come up with one final defensive play to even their record.

Baker went 20 for 36 for 248 yards and two touchdowns – both to Avante Cox.

Unlike last week, when it fell behind Incarnate Word 22-0 before the first quarter ended, SIU got off to a decent start on both sides of the football.

After the teams started with 3-and-outs, the Salukis scored first when they went to work on SEMO’s injury-plagued secondary. They passed their way to the 4-yard line before Baker ate back-to-back sacks, but Jake Baumgarte toed a 30-yard field goal at the 7:08 mark of the first quarter.

But DeLaurent, who in his career has been about a 50% passer, looked more like Tom Brady or Drew Brees as he riddled SIU with short passes, mostly to 6-4 senior Johnny King. The duo hooked up three times during a 75-yard touchdown drive, finishing the drive with a 6-yard connection with 3:27 remaining in the first.

Baker gave the Salukis a 10-7 edge just 44 seconds into the second quarter when he found a familiar face over the middle. He hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown pass to former high school teammate Avante Cox, the highlight of a five-catch half for Cox.

However, the RedHawks regained the lead with a 15-play drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes. DeLaurent flipped a 3-yard slant to King over the middle with 3:01 left in the half. At that point, DeLaurent was 15 of 16 for 119 yards.

SIU was fortunate not to trail by more at halftime, but SEMO kicker DC Pippin hooked a 50-yard attempt as time expired. That still left the Salukis trailing 14-10.

Penalties hurt SIU for a second straight week. After committing nine for 79 yards at UIW, they were nailed seven times for 66 yards in the first half.

DAWG BITES

Hill paid tribute to the late Chance Karnes, the former star quarterback at Herrin who passed at 20 years old on May 14 in a car accident, by wearing a cap with his initials during the game. … SIU travels to Northwestern at 11 a.m. next Saturday for its yearly game against an FBS opponent. The Wildcats (1-1) fell 31-23 to Duke at home after trailing 21-0 early in the second quarter.