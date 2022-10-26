SIU Football | Position switch pays off for Combs

The first picture one sees of Branson Combs under his bio on the SIU football website is him high-pointing Stone Labanowitz’s 4th-and-goal pass in the end zone at Weber State in April of 2021, enabling the Salukis to come away with a first round FCS playoff win.

A record-setting receiver at Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, Combs appeared to be on the way to even bigger accomplishments during the rest of his SIU career.

Just not where he envisioned them.

“I was recruited out of high school more as a linebacker than as a receiver,” he said Wednesday after practice. “But receiver is where I always wanted to play, so I got the opportunity here and it’s what I wanted to do.

“I was a big, physical guy who could block, and I think maybe it showed the coaches that, ‘Hey, he could be physical on defense.’ All of a sudden, that conversation turned into me moving on defense.”

It made sense. The Salukis had excellent depth at receiver going into last year but needed to beef up at linebacker. At 6-3 and 224 pounds, Combs had the body to play a physical brand of football and the athletic ability to cover receivers out of the backfield.

It wasn’t what Combs’ heart desired, but the heart doesn’t always get what the heart wants. And in Combs’ case, he logically knew switching to linebacker was his quickest avenue to steady playing time.

“I wasn’t too excited about the move,” he admitted, “but at the end of the day, I’m going to do what they think is best to help the team. That’s what they thought best, so that’s what I did.”

There was a bit of uncertainty in Combs’ play last year, which is understandable. Playing defense in high school is one thing. Playing it in the best FCS conference around is a whole different thing.

Combs said he wasn’t always certain of what he was doing, but even an uncertain Combs was a useful player. He started a pair of games, including the playoff loss at North Dakota State, and finished with 29 tackles as well as two interceptions.

Combs also made the game-saving play in perhaps SIU’s biggest win last year, knocking down a pass into the end zone on a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime to preserve a 42-41 win at South Dakota State.

Then came the offseason, the first “normal” offseason for most FCS programs since the pandemic. He prepared exclusively as a linebacker, studying the plays, refining his body. He added around 10 pounds to prepare for a move to inside linebacker.

With three games left, plus a possible playoff appearance, Combs is second on the team with 39 tackles, 10 coming in an Oct. 1 win at Illinois State. His two interceptions lead the Salukis; he had a third that he returned for a touchdown at Northwestern nullified by a penalty.

And it’s fairly easy to ascertain that he hasn’t come all that close to touching the ceiling of his potential at linebacker.

“The more reps I get, the more comfortable I’m going to be as far as bringing my game together,” he said. “Moving inside, you get more opportunities for tackles, you’re in the box and hitting people. That’s what all linebackers want to do.

“I can always get better at things, like learning the defense and putting on weight to get bigger and stronger. The bigger and stronger I get, the more it can help me with the physicality inside.”

Combs expects to get a physical test in Saturday’s critical Missouri Valley Football Conference game with Northern Iowa. The Panthers are known for Theo Day’s consistent passing, but also have two good running backs and a good offensive line.

Like the linebacker he now is, Combs is ready to strap it down and accept the challenge.

“They ran right up the middle at us last year, thinking they could beat us up front,” he said. “They expect to be more physical than us up front, but it will be important to wrap them up and not let them get into the open field.”