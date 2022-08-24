SIU Football | Richie Hagarty is ready to build up Salukis' defense

Richie Hagarty hasn’t forgotten how last football season ended for SIU.

As snow fell outside the Fargodome, North Dakota State buried the Salukis’ defense in a blizzard of rushing yards and points during the second round of the FCS playoffs. It was 38-7 and it seemed even worse.

SIU allowed a whopping 389 yards and 23 first downs – on the ground. The Bison amassed 477 total yards, punted only once and controlled the ball for 37 minutes, 45 seconds of a 60-minute game. The Salukis never got a stop until time ran out on NDSU to end the first half.

“Seeing somebody just take the ball and jam it down your throat is just a demoralizing thing,” Hagarty said after Saturday night’s preseason scrimmage at Saluki Stadium. “But now we have the opportunity to take it and move forward from it.

“We have the opportunity to make plays from the positions we’re put in.”

Based on the last three weeks, Hagarty might be one of the guys who will help the defense make more plays than it did at times over the second half of the 2021 season. After starting 6-1 and rising to third in various Top 25 polls, SIU went 2-4 down the stretch and barely earned an at-large spot.

And the defense coughed up 35 points or more three times in that span. A common denominator was its inability to stop the run. Missouri State and Youngstown State each rolled up more than 200 yards on the ground.

Some have wondered if that will be a problem again in 2022. There are no returning starters on the defensive line, although there are certainly returning players with plenty of game experience. This is where Hagarty fits into the story.

He drew three starts last year and played in all 13 games, ranking second among the team’s linemen with 38 tackles. Hagarty notched a career-high eight stops against Youngstown State and collected two sacks on Sept. 25 in a home win over Illinois State.

Now a fourth-year sophomore who stands 6-3 and weighs 250 pounds, Hagarty is a year older, stronger and wiser. Coach Nick Hill thinks this could be a breakout year for the guy from New Palestine, Ind.

“Richie had a nice season last year, but he’s really stepped into that role,” Hill said. “In my opinion, he’s an elite player. He’s going to rise into an elevated role this year with more snaps; it’s his turn.”

Hagarty’s road to Carbondale had a twist or two along the way. He originally signed with Mid-American Conference school Miami (Ohio) out of high school. Hagarty played in five games his first two years and made three tackles while splitting time between linebacker and defensive line.

Eventually, Hagarty felt it was time to try his luck somewhere else. Shortly after hitting the transfer portal, one of the first programs Hagarty heard from was SIU.

“I had some ups and downs there and it just wasn’t for me,” he said of his time at Miami. “It just wasn’t home. I was in the portal and SIU was one of the first teams that offered me. I knew they were a loving, caring family.

“It’s a different culture here; they want to embrace you as family, not just as a player. I think it’s brought out the best in me, brought out a comfort with the coaches here that I didn’t have at my old school. It’s night and day.”

Hagarty bagged two sacks in an Aug. 11 scrimmage and is primed for a big year. How serious is he about his craft? He spent part of the offseason working with a former great NFL pass rusher, Robert Mathis, who notched 123 sacks over 13 years, including a league-high 19.5 in 2013.

Expecting Hagarty to reach Mathis-type levels of production might be a bit much, but if he can find his way to the quarterback even half as much as Mathis once did, the Saluki defense might make the required strides to help the team contend for a Missouri Valley Football Conference championship.

“We want to win the conference and be the top defense in the conference,” he said. “The best of the best.”