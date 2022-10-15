SIU Football | Salukis cruise over Western Illinois, Baker sets record

CARBONDALE — Western Illinois made it clear that No. 16 SIU would not beat it by throwing over the top of its defense Saturday.

So Nic Baker simply kept accepting check-down completions to nine receivers who kept gaining yardage after contact and moving the ball down the field.

Baker hit his first 15 passes and finished 25 of 27, setting a single-game school mark for best completion percentage, as the Salukis cruised to a 30-7 Homecoming win in front of a season-high Saluki Stadium crowd of 10,118.

“That was our entire game plan,” Baker said when asked about taking what the defense gave him. “We’ve got studs at every position, and they were giving us space because they didn’t want to get beat over the top.

“We were just taking it and giving our guys the ball.”

Baker threw for 227 yards, fueling an attack that rolled up 408 yards and possessed the ball for a whopping 41:21, including nearly 22 minutes in the second half. Romeir Elliott collected 130 total yards from scrimmage and Javon Williams turned in another terrific all-around effort.

Williams scored all four SIU touchdowns on runs of 6, 3, 1 and 5 yards while also catching three passes for 23 yards and finding Elliott for a 37-yard gain on the Salukis’ first touchdown drive. He accounted for 136 total yards.

Williams might have a chance for a career-high five rushing scores, but fumbled at the Leathernecks’ 3-yard line early in the fourth quarter at the end of a 17-play drive that melted an amazing 10:13.

“Five would have been better,” joked SIU coach Nick Hill. “Javon does a lot for our team. He’s probably the only guy in the country who does all he does, plus has kickoff and punt return duties. And he never gets tired.”

The only fatigue in the stadium in this one might have been on the visitors’ side of the field. Western Illinois defenders played 78 snaps and were on the field for all but 92 seconds of the third quarter. They got little help from an offense that simply couldn’t cope with the Salukis’ emerging defense.

SIU (5-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) allowed just one first down in the Leathernecks’ first five possessions, forcing four 3-and-outs. It permitted just three rushing yards through three quarters and permitted just 177 total yards for the day.

Western Illinois (0-6, 0-3) avoided a shutout when Henry Ogala hit Naseim Brantley with a 30-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 32 seconds left in the half. A pair of Saluki penalties on third down helped prop the drive up.

There was no such luck for the Leathernecks in the third quarter when David Miller picked off a wild Ogala throw and returned it 25 yards to the WIU 23, setting up Williams’ final touchdown two plays later.

“I broke my thumb earlier this year so I’ve had to wear a cast during games,” Miller said of finally getting a pick after some near-misses. “I’ve tried to get used to it, but it’s kind of hard.”

Ogala played the first three quarters and completed only 7 of 19 passes for 63 yards while absorbing three sacks and being hurried on other throws. Clay Bruno, Baker’s high school teammate at Rochester, was 6 of 16 in relief for 81 yards.

It wasn’t a perfect day for SIU. It committed nine penalties and again struggled in the kicking game. Jake Baumgarte missed his third PAT in three weeks and got benched for Thomas Burks, who made a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter but pushed a 47-yard attempt to the right in the third quarter.

But none of that kept the team from accomplishing its weekly goal – another win that kept it tied with South Dakota State atop the Valley.

“Proud of the win,” Hill said. “There are some things we could have done better, like any other game, but I’m proud of the guys and the mentality they had to take control of this game. You never take a win for granted.”

DAWG BITES

Hill said RB Justin Strong (thumb) underwent surgery this week and might not return until mid-November. SIU also played most of the last three quarters without TE Tyce Daniel (shoulder) and most of the second half without Avante Cox (ankle). … A funny moment occurred in the fourth quarter when LB George Douglas appeared to jump offsides. While Hill was admonishing him for the infraction, the officials instead called a false start on Western Illinois. … A soft drink company gave out free cans of their product for the crowd to open at the end of the first quarter in order to set a record for most people cracking open a drink simultaneously. A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to verify the new record. … The Salukis visit South Dakota next Saturday at 2 p.m.