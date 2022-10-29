SIU Football | Salukis fall to Northern Iowa by one point, one yard

CARBONDALE — SIU quarterback Nic Baker threw for a school-record 485 yards Saturday.

He sure wished it had been 486.

Instead, his Hail Mary completion to Jay Jones on an untimed down after time expired was ruled down at the 1-yard line. A replay review confirmed the call on the field and Northern Iowa danced out of Saluki Stadium with a 37-36 Missouri Valley Football Conference win.

It was the second straight loss for No. 20 SIU (5-4, 4-2), which will probably need wins in its last two games against North Dakota State and Youngstown State to qualify for an FCS playoff berth.

“I don’t give a (hoot) about that record,” Baker said, his voice cracking. “We lost.”

In one of the most agonizing losses in recent Saluki history, they missed on two chances to steal victory in the final minute. First came a missed 41-yard field goal by Jake Baumgarte with 47 seconds left after a well-constructed drive that ate up more than five minutes and would have left the explosive Panthers (5-4, 4-2) with not much time and only one timeout to try to win the game.

SIU gave itself a last shot by forcing a 3-and-out and using its timeouts. It got the ball at its 30-yard line with 29 seconds left, needing about 40 yards for another long field goal attempt.

Completions to D’Ante’ Cox and Jacob Garrett pushed the ball to the UNI 48. Consecutive incomplete passes left it there with only four seconds left. Baker’s first Hail Mary was picked off in the end zone by Jevon Brekke, but an offside penalty granted the Salukis a play with the clock on triple zeroes.

Eluding a three-man rush on the extra play, Baker rolled right and fired towards the end zone. The 6-3 Jones, inserted for the express purpose of posting up a smaller defender for the catch, grabbed the ball around the 3 and lunged for the end zone.

The ball was spotted down at the 1 and the Jason Perkins-helmed officiating crew quickly went to replay. One angle suggested that perhaps Jones had leaned the ball over the goal line before going down, but the replay official didn’t see enough evidence to overturn the call.

While Panther players celebrated their first win over a ranked team this year, SIU players and most of a crowd of 6,155 reflected on a brutal denouement.

“You feel bad that you were on the short end of that one,” said coach Nick Hill. “I’m proud of the fight and resolve we showed, but there’s a lot of things we need to correct and get better. These two losses in a row sting, but we have a bye week and we’ll give them a little break.”

Trailing 28-17 at halftime after UNI quarterback Theo Day carved up their pass defense for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, the Salukis gradually reeled in the Panthers for most of the second half.

They scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, including three plays into the second half, when Javon Williams barreled in from the 4 after Kam Bowdry recovered Day’s fumble when he was strip-sacked by Clayton Bush.

After a 26-yard field goal by Matthew Cook, Shaun Lester sliced into the end zone from the 2 to draw SIU within 31-29 at the 4:41 mark. Avante Cox gave the Salukis their first lead since early in the second quarter when he made a terrific adjustment for an underthrown ball and grabbed a 27-yard touchdown pass with 11:18 remaining in the game for a 36-31 advantage.

But a key mistake helped the Panthers regain the lead for good. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after SIU appeared to put UNI into a 3rd-and-8 instead made it 1st-and-10 at the Salukis’ 45. Day capitalized eight plays later with a 5-yard dart over the middle to Desmond Hutson for a one-point edge with 5:55 left, capping a 330-yard, five-touchdown afternoon.

That set up the last sequence that SIU players and fans would like to forget.

“They just got lucky today,” said tight end Jacob Garrett.

DAWG BITES

SIU TE Tyce Daniel (shoulder) was declared out for the season Saturday. Daniel was injured after making a 36-yard catch in an Oct. 15 win over Western Illinois. He caught 32 passes for 412 yards last year and contributed 10 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown this year. … Jacob Caughell (ankle) didn’t start on Saturday and was replaced in the lineup by redshirt freshman Chase Evans. … After the bye week next week, the Salukis return to action Nov. 12 to host North Dakota State for Senior Day. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.