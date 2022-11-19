 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Football

SIU Football | Salukis gives up lead in final minutes, loses 28-21 to Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – It was a fitting end to one of the most disappointing seasons in SIU football history.

A team that was picked in the top 10 in August and had designs on its third straight FCS playoff appearance instead starts the offseason on Sunday after a 28-21 Missouri Valley Football Conference defeat Saturday to Youngstown State.

The Salukis (5-6, 4-4) owned a 21-7 lead with 11:18 left in the game after Nic Baker hit D’Ante’ Cox with a 48-yard touchdown pass. But they failed in every phase of the game over the final nine minutes as the playoff-hopeful Penguins (7-4, 5-3) ripped off the final 21 points.

“Very frustrating,” said Cox. “We could have made a couple of more plays to get us into better positions and win the game. At this point, all you can do is look yourself in the mirror and move on.”

The collapse started when SIU’s defense, which played excellent football for just over three quarters, had a chance to get off the field with a 3rd-and-2. But Mitch Davidson hit Jaleel McLaughlin for 15 yards, then scrambled out of the pocket and found a wide-open Bryce Oliver for 48 yards and six points at the 8:43 mark.

Then the Salukis could have sealed the outcome with another score. They reached the 22-yard line, but lost eight yards on a pass completion and faced a 4th-and-12 from the 27 with 3:50 left with a 15-mph wind in their face.

Coach Nick Hill opted for a 44-yard field goal attempt over going for the first down. Jake Baumgarte’s kick never had a chance, coming up way short.

“We were wrestling with it, but I was trusting coach (Dalmin) Gibson, our special teams coordinator, and Jake,” Hill said. “They were lobbying to kick it and Jake felt good about it. Obviously, with hindsight, we’ve had a couple of these now that we wish we would have done something different, knowing the outcome of it.”

SIU still could have won the game, even after that. Youngstown State still had to drive 73 yards without being able to use the running game on which it normally relies. But the Penguins ripped down the field and equalized with 1:15 remaining on a 7-yard pass from Davidson to Oliver, the duo’s 12th connection of the frigid day for 145 yards.

Things devolved further. A roughing the kicker penalty on the PAT allowed YSU to kick from midfield and Javon Williams called for a fair catch as the ball bounced down the field. By rule, the Salukis had to scrimmage from the 3 after he picked up the ball.

Two incomplete passes and a short run followed. A short punt and 7-yard return enabled the Penguins to get the ball at the SIU 33. McLaughlin, the all-time NCAA rushing leader with 8,156 yards, gobbled up the final 22 yards with 35 seconds left to snap the tie.

Baker’s third interception on the Salukis’ final snap of the game completed the late meltdown.

“They’re all tough, but there’s not a tougher thing than going into the locker room like we had to do 15 minutes ago with this being the last one,” Hill said. “We had the chance to send these guys out the right way and the feeling we have right now is a tough pill to swallow.”

Baker finished 18 of 27 for 320 yards with three touchdowns, including a 70-yard strike to Avante Cox on SIU’s first play of the day. But he also tossed three interceptions after throwing only four in the first 10 games.

DAWG BITES

SIU was short-handed again at running back as Justin Strong (thumb) and Romeir Elliott (finger) were declared out. It also played without sack leader Richie Hagarty, who missed his first game of the year. … Avante Cox finished his Saluki career with a catch in all 43 games, thanks to his first quarter touchdown grab. … DJ Johnson led the defense with nine tackles. The team held McLaughlin to 84 yards, his second-lowest total of the year. … SIU opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 in Saluki Stadium against Austin Peay.

Box score

YSU 28, SIU 21

SIU;14;0;0;7;--;21

YSU;7;0;0;21;--;28

Team Statistics

First Downs: SIU 17, YSU 23

Total Yards: SIU 387, YSU 377

Rushes-Yards: SIU 29-75, YSU 35-109

Passing Yards: SIU 312, YSU 268

Comp-Att-Int: SIU 19-28-3, YSU 24-38-0

Penalties-Yards: SIU 4-53, YSU 7-41

Fumbles-Lost: SIU 1-1, YSU 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SIU – Williams 12-41, Jones 7-35, Baker 9-5, Lester 1-(-6). YSU – McLaughlin 21-84, Rushton 6-14, Davidson 3-9, Crenshaw 4-3, Team 1-(-1).

Passing: SIU – Baker 18-27-3-320, Williams 1-1-0-(-8). YSU – Davidson 24-38-0-268.

Receiving: SIU – D. Cox 5-108, Miller 5-60, A. Cox 4-91, Garrett 3-41, Jones 2-12. YSU – Oliver 12-145, Hensley 3-58, Tomczak 3-30, McLaughlin 3-21, Alexander 2-11, Serrano 1-3.

How They Scored

First Quarter

SIU 7, YSU 0

How They Scored: Nic Baker hit Avante Cox in stride on a post route over the middle for a 70-yard touchdown pass. Baker got good protection from the offensive line and had plenty of time to find his favorite target. Jake Baumgarte made the PAT.

Time of score: 12:19

Drive details: 1 plays, 70 yards, :11

SIU 14, YSU 0

How They Scored: Baker found Jacob Garrett down the left side for a 21-yard scoring strike. Bryce Miller made a diving catch of a pass that clanked off a defender for an 8-yard catch and a first down at the 21. Baumgarte hit the PAT.

Time of score: 8:07

Drive details: 6 plays, 50 yards, 2:37

SIU 14, YSU 7

How They Scored: Jaleel McLaughlin scooted 2 yards for a touchdown to get the Penguins on the board. The Salukis helped out greatly with three penalties for 38 yards, one nullifying a Clayton Bush interception. Colt McFadden made the PAT.

Time of score: :13

Drive details: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:54

Fourth Quarter

SIU 21, YSU 7

How they scored: Baker took advantage of a busted coverage and found D’Ante’ Cox down the right sideline for 48 yards and his third TD pass of the day. Baker’s 13-yard completion to Pop Jones set up the score. Baumgarte booted the PAT.

Time of score: 11:18

Drive details: 5 plays, 66 yards, 2:40

SIU 21, YSU 14

How they scored: Mitch Davidson scrambled out of pressure and found Bryce Oliver wide open over the middle for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Davidson converted a third down play with a 15-yard throw to McLaughlin just before the score. McFadden made the PAT.

Time of score: 8:43

Drive details: 5 plays, 85 yards, 2:35

SIU 21, YSU 21

How they scored: Davidson hit Oliver on a back-shoulder throw for a 7-yard touchdown pass. It was a 29-yard completion from Davidson to Luke Hensley that put the Penguins at the Salukis’ 13. McFadden tied the game with a PAT kick.

Time of score: 1:15

Drive details: 8 plays, 73 yards, 2:30

YSU 28, SIU 21

How they scored: McLaughlin zipped 22 yards up the middle to give the Penguins their first lead of the day. His 6 and 5-yard runs set up first down at the 22 before his second score of the day. McFadden hit the PAT.

Time of score: :35

Drive details: 3 plays, 33 yards, :19

Grading the Salukis

Offense: C

SIU produced a spate of big plays in the passing game with 70, 22 and 48-yard touchdowns. Nic Baker threw for 320 yards but also tossed three interceptions, two of which halted potential scoring drives. The running game didn’t produce much with only 75 yards on 29 attempts. Failing to add on to a 14-7 lead for more than two quarters and some poor late-game possessions turned out to be costly.

Defense: C

The Salukis played marvelous on this side of the ball for just over three quarters and then couldn’t finish strong. Their pass rush couldn’t notch a sack and the secondary wasn’t able to cover Bryce Oliver, who finished with 12 catches for 145 yards. SIU’s run defense kept NCAA all-time rushing leader Jaleel McLaughlin in check for most of the game, but he got the game-winning score with 35 seconds left.

Special Teams: D

Nathan Torney averaged only 32.8 yards on five punts, although the wind made it tough to kick a football for any distance. Jake Baumgarte never had a chance on a 44-yard field goal into the wind late in the game that could have given SIU a two-score lead. It was a disappointing day and a disappointing season for this group.

Overall: D

There’s no way to sugarcoat this outcome or this season. The Salukis finished with a losing record after being ranked in the top 10 in August. They weren’t able to protect a 21-7 lead in the final nine minutes as every aspect of the team failed them. It’s going to be a long offseason for a program that aspired to so much more in the summer but ended up with a lot of shattered dreams and unfulfilled expectations.

