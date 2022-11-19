SIU Football | Salukis gives up lead in final minutes, loses 28-21 to Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – It was a fitting end to one of the most disappointing seasons in SIU football history.

A team that was picked in the top 10 in August and had designs on its third straight FCS playoff appearance instead starts the offseason on Sunday after a 28-21 Missouri Valley Football Conference defeat Saturday to Youngstown State.

The Salukis (5-6, 4-4) owned a 21-7 lead with 11:18 left in the game after Nic Baker hit D’Ante’ Cox with a 48-yard touchdown pass. But they failed in every phase of the game over the final nine minutes as the playoff-hopeful Penguins (7-4, 5-3) ripped off the final 21 points.

“Very frustrating,” said Cox. “We could have made a couple of more plays to get us into better positions and win the game. At this point, all you can do is look yourself in the mirror and move on.”

The collapse started when SIU’s defense, which played excellent football for just over three quarters, had a chance to get off the field with a 3rd-and-2. But Mitch Davidson hit Jaleel McLaughlin for 15 yards, then scrambled out of the pocket and found a wide-open Bryce Oliver for 48 yards and six points at the 8:43 mark.

Then the Salukis could have sealed the outcome with another score. They reached the 22-yard line, but lost eight yards on a pass completion and faced a 4th-and-12 from the 27 with 3:50 left with a 15-mph wind in their face.

Coach Nick Hill opted for a 44-yard field goal attempt over going for the first down. Jake Baumgarte’s kick never had a chance, coming up way short.

“We were wrestling with it, but I was trusting coach (Dalmin) Gibson, our special teams coordinator, and Jake,” Hill said. “They were lobbying to kick it and Jake felt good about it. Obviously, with hindsight, we’ve had a couple of these now that we wish we would have done something different, knowing the outcome of it.”

SIU still could have won the game, even after that. Youngstown State still had to drive 73 yards without being able to use the running game on which it normally relies. But the Penguins ripped down the field and equalized with 1:15 remaining on a 7-yard pass from Davidson to Oliver, the duo’s 12th connection of the frigid day for 145 yards.

Things devolved further. A roughing the kicker penalty on the PAT allowed YSU to kick from midfield and Javon Williams called for a fair catch as the ball bounced down the field. By rule, the Salukis had to scrimmage from the 3 after he picked up the ball.

Two incomplete passes and a short run followed. A short punt and 7-yard return enabled the Penguins to get the ball at the SIU 33. McLaughlin, the all-time NCAA rushing leader with 8,156 yards, gobbled up the final 22 yards with 35 seconds left to snap the tie.

Baker’s third interception on the Salukis’ final snap of the game completed the late meltdown.

“They’re all tough, but there’s not a tougher thing than going into the locker room like we had to do 15 minutes ago with this being the last one,” Hill said. “We had the chance to send these guys out the right way and the feeling we have right now is a tough pill to swallow.”

Baker finished 18 of 27 for 320 yards with three touchdowns, including a 70-yard strike to Avante Cox on SIU’s first play of the day. But he also tossed three interceptions after throwing only four in the first 10 games.

DAWG BITES

SIU was short-handed again at running back as Justin Strong (thumb) and Romeir Elliott (finger) were declared out. It also played without sack leader Richie Hagarty, who missed his first game of the year. … Avante Cox finished his Saluki career with a catch in all 43 games, thanks to his first quarter touchdown grab. … DJ Johnson led the defense with nine tackles. The team held McLaughlin to 84 yards, his second-lowest total of the year. … SIU opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 in Saluki Stadium against Austin Peay.