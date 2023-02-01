SIU Football | Salukis name Vokolek new defensive coordinator

It didn’t take SIU’s football team long to find a new defensive coordinator.

Coach Nick Hill announced on Wednesday the program has hired D.J. Vokolek to succeed Jason Petrino, who left on Thursday to take a similar position at North Dakota State. Petrino ran the Salukis’ defense the last four years.

Vokolek comes to SIU from Nebraska, where he served last year as a senior defensive quality control coach. Vokolek also has vast experience in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with lengthy stints at Northern Iowa and Missouri State.

“There are three fundamental things I know coach Hill instills that I’m going to keep reiterating,” said Vokolek in a press release. “We’ll stress being disciplined, aggressive and playing hard. That’s the expectation.”

Vokolek spent eight years in two different stints under Mark Farley at Northern Iowa and worked at Missouri State from 2006-14. He’s also spent time at Buffalo and coached 10 years in two different stints at Nebraska-Omaha.

Hill, who played against a Vokolek-schemed defense during his days as the Salukis’ quarterback, pointed to Vokolek’s familiarity with a variety of different schemes as a plus in his favor.

“He’s going to put a scheme together that fits our players,” Hill said. “He’s played multi-front defense, odd-front, some of the three-safety concepts you’re seeing.”

A three-year team captain during his playing days at Nebraska-Kearney, Vokolek will enter his 30th year in coaching this August at SIU. His son, Travis, who was a tight end at Nebraska last year, has entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vokolek helped UNI play in the 2005 FCS title game as its defensive coordinator and returned to the school as its linebackers coach from 2017-21. He was an associate head coach and defensive coordinator during his time at Missouri State.

“He’s coached some of the best defensive players in the country,” Hill said. “I’m really excited that he recognizes what we’re building here and wanted to be a part of this program.”

NEW FACES

SIU finished adding to its recruiting class for 2023 Wednesday by inking eight more players with a focus on defense.

Five of the eight signees play on defense, including a Power 5 transfer in outside linebacker Jake Parrella. The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Parrella played one game last year for Oregon State after redshirting in 2021.

Drake Johnson played seven games at safety over two seasons at Texas State, bagging six tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. He also started nine games from 2019-20 at NCAA Division III power Mary Hardin Baylor.

The class also has a local touch to it with Carbondale long snapper Jace Clark, who helped Ian Davis become one of the best kickers in the state the last two years.

Also signing with the Salukis on Wednesday were running back Jimmy Athens of Lake Geneva, Wis., JUCO tight end Colton Hoag of Le Mars, Iowa, safety Quentin Hunter-Colvin of Apex, N.C., safety Vinny Pierre of Belle Glade, Fla. and outside linebacker Chris Presto of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

SIU’s 31-man recruiting class includes 17 freshman and 14 transfers.