SIU Football | Salukis ranked 22nd in HERO Sports preseason poll

SIU’s football team made major strides last year, barely missing out on a berth to the FCS playoffs.
HERO Sports noticed that improvement Wednesday when it ranked the Salukis at No. 22 in their preseason FCS Top 25. SIU went 7-5 in 2019, ripping off a five-game winning streak in the season’s second half before a loss to defending national champion North Dakota State on Nov. 23 knocked it out of an at-large berth.
The Salukis were one of just three FCS teams to beat an FBS foe last year, walloping Massachusetts 45-20 on Sept. 7. SIU nearly bagged a second FBS scalp on Sept. 21 before falling at Arkansas State 41-28. All five Saluki defeats occurred against teams that either made the FCS playoffs or participated in a bowl game.
SIU returns a spate of proven players, including sophomore running back Javon Williams, who rushed for 1,038 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. The Centralia product averaged 6.4 yards per carry and, among other accomplishments, became the first player in school history to collect rushing, receiving and passing scores in the same game.
Other key players back for the Salukis are quarterback Kare Lyles, who started the last nine games and threw for 1,569 yards and completed nearly 63 percent of his passes, and wide receiver Landon Lenoir. He caught 41 passes last year, giving him 89 in the last two seasons.
SIU’s defense made dramatic strides, allowing 18 fewer points and 130 fewer yards per game last year than it did in 2018, when it won only two games. But the Salukis must replace safety Jeremy Chinn, who was a second round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers last month.
And SIU must run a gauntlet in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Four other league members earned spots in HERO’s top 25, including the top three – North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.
The Bison are seeking their ninth national title in 10 years, and are heavy favorites to do so. After going 16-0 last year, they return Walton Payton Award winner Trey Lance under center and four starters in the offensive line. NDSU opens the season with a tasty matchup at Pac-12 and Rose Bowl champion Oregon, which is paying the Bison $650,000 for a game that will be anything but a gimme for the Ducks.
SDSU comes in at No. 2. It welcomes back nine starters on defense and one of the conference’s top running backs in Pierre Strong, as well as a proven wide receiver in Cade Johnson.
Northern Iowa checks in at No. 3, thanks largely to a defense which is projected to have NFL-quality talent at all three levels. But the offense has questions to answer and the Panthers’ first five games include trips to Iowa, Idaho State and SIU, plus a home date with North Dakota State.
Illinois State is rated No. 12 on the strength of returning most of a fearsome defense, as well as an experienced offensive line. The Redbirds nearly stopped NDSU in the playoffs last year, losing 9-3 in the Fargodome.
SIU plays three of the Valley’s ranked teams in a strenuous four-week span. The Salukis host Northern Iowa on Oct. 3, visit Illinois State on Oct. 10 and entertain South Dakota State on Oct. 24. They avoid North Dakota State this year, drawing a trip to new conference member North Dakota on Nov. 21.
SIU’s season begins Sept. 3 at UT Martin, followed by a trip to Big 10 power Wisconsin on Sept. 12. The Salukis play their home opener on Sept. 19 against Southeast Missouri State.
