SIU Football | Salukis ranked 22nd in HERO Sports preseason poll

SIU’s defense made dramatic strides, allowing 18 fewer points and 130 fewer yards per game last year than it did in 2018, when it won only two games. But the Salukis must replace safety Jeremy Chinn, who was a second round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers last month.

And SIU must run a gauntlet in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Four other league members earned spots in HERO’s top 25, including the top three – North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.

The Bison are seeking their ninth national title in 10 years, and are heavy favorites to do so. After going 16-0 last year, they return Walton Payton Award winner Trey Lance under center and four starters in the offensive line. NDSU opens the season with a tasty matchup at Pac-12 and Rose Bowl champion Oregon, which is paying the Bison $650,000 for a game that will be anything but a gimme for the Ducks.

SDSU comes in at No. 2. It welcomes back nine starters on defense and one of the conference’s top running backs in Pierre Strong, as well as a proven wide receiver in Cade Johnson.