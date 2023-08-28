SIU coach Nick Hill figures that in theory, this season’s opening game against Austin Peay can’t possibly go any worse than last year’s opener did.

For starters, the Salukis get to play at home. Secondly, a sunny and warm forecast with little chance of rain means it’s unlikely that they’ll have to wait out an hour and a half lightning delay before they can kick off, as they did in 2022.

Finally, while the Governors were 7-4 and return nine starters offensively, it’s hard to imagine they’ll be as good as Incarnate Word was last year. The Cardinals were the only team to blow SIU out, routing it 64-29 as the first act in a season that wound up in the FCS semifinals with a controversial loss at North Dakota State.

“We’ll play the schedule they roll out but playing at home is usually an advantage,” Hill said Monday morning during his weekly Zoom call with media. “Playing at home, the crowd and the excitement is there to open the season. It’s a good opportunity for us and we are excited.”

It’s the first chance for the Salukis to prove they’re a better team than the one that finished 5-6 last year despite leading in the fourth quarter in each of their last 10 games. They welcome back quarterback Nic Baker and four starters in the offensive line, as well as the top rusher (Romeir Elliott) and top receiver (D’Ante’ Cox), plus preseason All-America safety PJ Jules.

Hill said the team is eager to get going with the week-to-week grind of preparing for opponents as opposed to merely practicing against each other.

“There’s extra excitement for the guys coming in today,” he said. “We try to preach as much as we can to take one day at a time but there is excitement. You don’t ever try to speed up any part of the year but it’s exciting to know you’re into game-plan practices.”

FENSKE UNCERTAIN

Noah Fenske is not one of the four returning starters up front but the coaching staff was counting on him to be part of the O-line rotation.

Instead, Fenske is in NCAA limbo while his eligibility status remains uncertain after his spring transfer from Colorado. The 6-foot-6, 292-pound junior tackle was one of 52 players to depart the Buffaloes after Deion Sanders was hired to coach the struggling Pac-12 – soon to be Big 12 for the second time – program.

“We still haven’t heard anything,” Hill said. “It’s still up in the air and we would like to find out sooner instead of later. It’s unfortunate for him.”

Fenske played in seven games last year for Colorado and totaled 109 snaps. He also started a game in 2021 at center against Minnesota after transferring from Iowa, where he appeared in one game during the COVID-19 season in 2020.

Sanders’ attitude about the mass departures rubbed some around college football raw. In the spring, he said on the Pat McAfee Show: “There is no way we can put new furniture in this beautiful home if we don’t clean out the old furniture.”

DAWG BITES

Baker needs just two completions to set the school record for most completions in a career with 560, breaking Joel Sambursky’s old mark. SIU is offering $8 tickets behind the south end zone for Saturday night’s game in honor of Baker, who wears No. 8. … Hill said the team made it through training camp in good physical condition with the exception of freshman wide receiver Cam White, who sustained an injury that will require him to redshirt. … The first 1,000 fans through the gates Saturday will get a free Jeremy Chinn bobblehead. The former SIU star is one of four defensive backs from the program currently on an NFL roster; he’s entering his fourth year with the Carolina Panthers.