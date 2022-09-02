SIU Football | Three things to watch as Salukis face Incarnate World

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — You can’t win them all unless you win the first one.

While no one expects No. 9 SIU to clean-sheet the Missouri Valley Football Conference on its way to wherever it finishes, the facts are that Nick Hill-coached teams have started strong for most of his six years.

The fact is that the Salukis will probably need to play a really good game Saturday night in Benson Stadium against 14th-ranked Incarnate Word, the defending Southland Conference champions who have something to prove under a new coach.

In the only matchup of top 25 FCS teams this weekend, SIU tries to improve to 5-2 in first games under Hill. It walloped Southeast Missouri State 47-21 last year in Cape Girardeau behind 460 passing yards from Nic Baker.

“You want to win them all, especially the first one,” Hill said. “We’ve put in a lot of work and we want to get off to a fast start, finish well and win every game. But we’ve got to be able to take it one game at a time and prepare.”

How can the regal canines win the season opener this year? We zero in on three factors that could make or break them deep in the heart of Texas.

1. Receivers must show up

Avante Cox is out with a broken left hand and Izaiah Hartrup might be out as well. That’s 86 total receptions from last year Baker won’t have at his disposal if Hartrup’s tender hamstring keeps him out.

Which means the likes of Zach Gibson, Jay Jones, D’Ante’ Cox and Dayton Mitchell are going to get a chance to display their wares. Face it, SIU is deep enough on offense that in the short term, it can probably adjust to being without some key guys.

But if Hartrup’s injury is more than a one-week deal – remember, Cox could be out until the MVFC opener Sept. 24 against North Dakota – then this team is going to need one of those four guys to play like a No. 1 receiver.

“Our job as coaches is to recruit depth at each position,” Hill said. “You’re going to have injuries throughout the year. I’m not worried about the guys we have.”

If the receivers aren’t able to create separation from the Cardinals’ secondary, the Salukis might have to lean more on the three-headed running back combo of Javon Williams, Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong. They could also turn to a good stable of tight ends, led by Tyce Daniel.

But the best-case scenario is clearly one or two of their depth pieces stepping up and playing well. And, perhaps, Hartrup being able to play and doing what he can do – provide game-breaking plays.

2. Getting defensive

Incarnate Word is explosive offensively, led by Nicholls State transfer Lindsey Scott at quarterback and second team All-American Taylor Grimes at wide receiver.

Scott can beat you with his arm or his legs. The Cardinals can score in a hurry, which will put pressure on an SIU defense that returns precisely zero starters in the line, although that aspect of the unit has looked good in preseason.

Can the defense create pressure while staying disciplined, preventing Scott from getting outside the pocket? If so, that could create opportunities for sacks or the turnovers that the Salukis thrived on last year.

“They are going to be tested,” Hill said of the defense. “Their offense was as good as anyone in the country with a lot of guys coming back. The head coach is an offensive-minded guy who is aggressive. We have to trust our rules, trust our eyes.”

3. Getting their kicks

In a first game, there are many unknowns, even if your team returns a bunch of starters. So special teams seem to be a bit more vital early.

That’s why it doesn’t escape notice that SIU is breaking in a new kicker (Jake Baumgarte) and punter (Nathan Torney). Baumgarte’s a local product from Herrin with a big leg and Torney is the Australian follow-up to a good Aussie punter, Jack Colquhoun.

It’s likely this game will be close. One or both might have to deliver a big pressure kick. Can they if their number is called?

“It’s a huge part of every game,” Hill said of the kicking game. “It doesn’t matter what kind of game you’re talking about.”