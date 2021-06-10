SIU Football | ZeVeyon Furcron a finalist for FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois offensive lineman ZeVeyon Furcron is one of nine finalists for a prestigious postgraduate scholarship that is awarded annually by the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association. A graduate student and All-Conference guard, Furcron was also among 54 individuals named to the FCS ADA Academic All-Star team on Thursday.
Furcron carries a perfect 4.00 GPA as a student in SIU's master of science in education program. The fifth-year senior has started 40 games over his career, including 33-consecutive starts at left guard. He recently became only the eighth player in school history to earn First-Team All-Academic and First-Team All-Conference honors in the same year.
A special Review Committee of FCS athletics directors were responsible for selecting the 2020-21 Academic All-Star Team and FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship finalists. This year's Review Committee consisted of: Ashley Robinson, Jackson State University (Chair); Nicki Moore, Colgate University; Tom Michael, Eastern Illinois University; Milton Overton, Kennesaw State University; and Kent Haslam, University of Montana.
—Saluki Media Services