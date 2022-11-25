Sports Column | Bucky Dent: '22 was one of most disappointing SIU football seasons

Where does one start with discussing the 2022 SIU football season?

The 64-29 clobbering at Incarnate Word on a stormy September night in San Antonio? The five-game winning streak that started with a road win over FBS foe Northwestern? Or the four-game losing streak by a combined 14 points that ended the Salukis’ playoff hopes?

Either place you wish to start, you come to the same ending. This was one of the most disappointing seasons in SIU football history. A team that boasted lots of proven players on both sides of the ball who won two FCS playoff road games in a seven-month span during 2021 went 5-6 and had no reason to watch Sunday’s selection show.

I look at this year from two angles. First, we can safely assume no one in the program signed up for 5-6. It’s easy to remember in early August, when the Saluki Stadium turf doubles as a griddle for preseason practices, that this team was talking about taking the next step and winning nine or 10 games instead of seven or eight.

Secondly, now that this forgettable season is over, 2023 is the most critical year for coach Nick Hill. The SIU alum received a contract extension two days before the Incarnate Word debacle, his team fresh off consecutive playoff appearances.

The extension looked like a great idea in the middle of October when the Salukis got on their run and looked like the top 10 team they were forecast to be back in August. There are some who believe it looks like not such a great idea now that SIU went 5-6 and Hill is 36-42 in seven years.

Now any fan knows you can’t always judge a coach by his/her record. Context must be judged. How are they recruiting? Does a team look well-prepared, do they play smartly, do they adjust?

There’s also the fact that the Salukis play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which has been the top FCS conference more often than not. It probably wasn’t as deep as the Big Sky this year, but would you bet against No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 3 North Dakota State playing for a national title in January?

If you look at this through maroon-colored glasses, you’ll say that this team could have been 10-1 just as easily as it ended 5-6. With five one-score losses, it’s an easy argument to make. Except no one wins all their close games.

You have to remember that SIU’s winning streak started with a 31-24 win at Northwestern and that it also hung on to beat Illinois State 19-14 on Oct. 1. That was certainly a game that could have gone the other way.

Make no mistake about it, Hill is accountable and honest when his team loses. He stressed “owning who we are” more than once after defeats. But it should also be pointed out that the Salukis never really fixed below-average special teams all year or got a handle on their penalty problems down the stretch.

The fixes might not be widely sweeping by any means, but status quo isn’t good enough at this point. SIU plays too strong a schedule to simply out-talent teams. It has to display better attention to detail on a more consistent basis.

Yes, injuries hurt the Salukis to an extent. But every team has to play with injuries from August to November – or into December if you’re really good. They had everything you need to win, except the results over the last four games.

And if SIU doesn’t get the results next fall, the future of the program could take a drastic turn in another direction.