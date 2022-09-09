Sports Column: Bucky Dent: SIU football team needs to stay the course

Back in 2010, I was covering Virginia Tech football for a website in the Tri-Cities of east Tennessee. The Hokies were picked to win the Atlantic Coast Conference and opened the season with a late loss to Boise State.

That wasn’t a problem; that was when the Broncos were at the peak of their powers. The problem came five days later when Tech paid FCS opponent James Madison a lot of money but forgot to win the game.

People went crazy in Blacksburg for a few days. One of them wasn’t the guy who most mattered. Coach Frank Beamer worried more about solving problems than addressing hot takes.

The result: 11 straight wins, an ACC title and an Orange Bowl trip.

Which brings us to what happened last weekend in San Antonio. Until the team actually had to play the game, it was a great trip for SIU. If one was fortunate enough to find a minor league baseball game on Friday night and then some amazing BBQ brisket tacos at Alamo Café the next day, it was worth the early flight out of St. Louis and a three-hour layover in Charlotte.

But between a lightning delay of nearly two hours, a 22-0 first quarter deficit, a delay because the lights went out and then another spate of long touchdown passes by Incarnate Word, a 64-29 beatdown made it a not-so-great trip.

However, the postgame reaction – and then the Monday morning commentary – from coach Nick Hill may just help the Salukis turn things around, beginning Saturday night when Southeast Missouri comes to town.

Given a variety of excuses from which to pick, Hill instead opted for simple truth.

“You’ve got to take ownership of everything you put out there and get better,” he said.

There are multiple reasons why Hill earned a five-year contract extension worth $1.4 million last week, but this might be near the list’s top. He saw the game for what it was and didn’t try to sugarcoat it. The approach was honest and correct.

Now can the players demonstrate the necessary buy-in and make the corrections? On paper, one would like to think so. UIW turned out to be a bad matchup because of fast receivers and a quarterback in Lindsey Scott who had ample time to find them, usually wide open behind defenders.

SEMO is a good team with a top-notch running back in Geno Hess and a nice transfer quarterback in Paxton DeLaurent. But it could also be very short-handed on defense. Multiple starters might not play after injuries suffered last week at Iowa State.

This is a rivalry game, known as the War for the Wheel. Weird things happen all the time in these kind of games. You never know who’s going to play the game of their life or who might get kissed by fate with a lucky bounce of the ball.

One of the things I remember Beamer saying back in 2010 is that it was important to stay the course. What’s worked over a period of time shouldn’t be shelved just because it didn’t work for a game or two.

I asked Hill about maintaining a sense of normalcy Monday.

“That’s our job – to stay the course,” he said. We critically had to look at some things. If you want to be a high-level player or team, it’s not just between the lines. It’s collectively doing everything right. We’ll put out the guys who are staying the course, the guys who truly love this team.”

Will staying the course get a season on track? We’ll find out sometime after 9 p.m.