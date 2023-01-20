Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Status quo not an option for SIU football

SIU football coach Nick Hill is no dummy. He knows you can’t play the status quo card after a 5-6 season that started with a top 10 national ranking and ended with a four-game losing streak.

The changes are coming on the field and on the sideline before a critical season for Hill and the program. Friday’s hiring of former Saluki great Larry Warner as running backs coach is simply another example of that.

Warner’s hire moves Nate Griffin, who mentored running backs the last seven years, to the tight ends room to replace the retired Pat Poore. And former Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant, who was added to the staff last month when Poore retired, now becomes the wide receivers coach after Mark Watson accepted a position at Kent State.

So about Warner. Coaches are going to hire folks who they’re comfortable with and who they feel can teach. Hill feels that way about his newest assistant. They played together when SIU went 12-2 in 2007 and reached the national semifinals and they coached together at the end of Dale Lennon’s run in Carbondale.

“He was the first person I called when a spot opened up on my staff,” Hill said in a university-issued press release Friday. “He is a close friend and he shares the same core values and passion for our program. You’re not going to find anybody that has more energy than Larry.”

For that matter, you’re not going to find a running back who did much more than Warner in 2008. He rushed for 1,265 yards and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns, earning First Team Associated Press All-American honors in what was then I-AA.

Warner has served as an assistant at Central Arkansas, South Alabama, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas Southern since leaving SIU after the 2015 season. He inherits a running back corps which has plenty of potential but lost five-year contributor Javon Williams, who declared for the NFL Draft last week.

The new staff and its team need to come together quickly this fall. A non-conference run-up of Austin Peay, at Northern Illinois and at SEMO is followed by eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games.

While the Salukis got a break on paper when they traded a trip to North Dakota for one to Murray State, they also have to visit Youngstown State for the second straight year and fly to Fargo in November for North Dakota State. There’s also a visit from FCS champ South Dakota State.

Another 5-6 or non-playoff season won’t sit well with SIU fans. Hill is aware of that fact. Can Warner, a slightly altered coaching staff and some new faces on the field equal a return to the playoffs?

GOING OUT ON TOP

South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier went out on top with the school’s first FCS title, announcing Thursday that he was retiring after 26 mostly successful years as the Jackrabbits’ coach.

SDSU went 14-1 last year, going unbeaten after a season-opening 7-3 loss at Iowa. The Jackrabbits beat usual MVFC and FCS kingpin NDSU twice, including a 45-21 beatdown two weeks ago in the FCS title game down in Texas.

Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers was named the new coach Friday morning and Stiegelmeier left a well-stocked cupboard. Back are quarterback Mark Gronowski, leading rusher Isaiah Davis and three starting offensive linemen.

Simply put, don’t expect a whole lot of drop off up in Brookings. SDSU is going to contend for years to come with a well-established program in place, even if the guy who won 195 games isn’t going to be stalking its sideline.