Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Stupid rules, voters limiting legacies

The death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Tuesday morning got me thinking about some things. Specifically, stupid rules, Don Coryell and Hall of Fames.

Leach and Coryell are probably talking passing games upstairs right now, I suspect. Maybe even discussing swinging swords, or hiking, or even figuring out if either one of them will get the Hall of Fame call at their respective levels they deserve.

I didn’t know until the day Leach passed that the College Football Hall of Fame has a rule that for a coach to be inducted, he must have won at least 60% of his games. Leach’s career winning percentage is 59.6.

If they intend to keep that as their standard for coaches, that’s a level of pettiness that only Elon Musk could aspire to, correct? See, the standard for Hall of Fames at any level, in almost any situation, should come down to one basic question: If you sit down to write the history of a sport or anything, could you write that story without mentioning that person?

If the answer is yes, don’t admit them. If the answer is no, they have to be there, exceptions being the steroid users and Pete Rose, who all cheated baseball in such a way that they have disqualified themselves.

And while we’re on baseball, could anyone logically tell me why Tommy John isn’t in Cooperstown? Not only did he win nearly 300 games, the surgery named for him has saved countless numbers of careers. Just for that alone, he should probably be a Hall of Famer, let alone his success on the mound.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: NCAA's light Louisville, Kansas sanctions spell little change College basketball is a lot like MLB once was – it survives and often thrives, especially in the postseason, in spite of its leadership.

Anyway, back to the main topics. Leach absolutely should be in his sport’s Hall of Fame. He won games at three places with plenty of inherent disadvantages compared to everyone else (Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State).

His air raid offense changed college football. Coaches either recruited to counter it or outscore his teams. A spate of unheralded quarterbacks became stars because of Leach’s Air Raid attack.

And while he had a scrape or two along the way, his impact on the game was still far more positive than negative. That’s good enough for me. Put him in there, say, yesterday.

Then there’s Coryell, who unaccountably still can’t get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Seriously, how is that possible? His Air Coryell passing tree not only brought the Cardinals and Chargers to relevance in the '70s and '80s, it was one of the most copied offenses in the history of the game.

Folks like Les Winkeler can tell you how much fun the Cardinals were with Coryell running an offense that had Jim Hart throwing to guys like Mel Gray and Terry Metcalf, or handing to Metcalf and Jim Otis.

As a Chargers fan (before they moved to LA, a city no self-respecting San Diegan would dare cheer for), I got to root for the best passing offense of a generation. No one claiming sanity looked forward to facing Dan Fouts, John Jefferson, Charlie Joiner, Kellen Winslow, Lionel James, etc.

Yet Coryell can’t get into the Hall of Fame and guys like Cliff Harris, who consistently got burned in Super Bowls by Lynn Swann and was propped up by some really talented teammates, are in? You really think anyone, even the most rabid Cowboys fan, can offer any serious argument for Cliff Harris being in any Hall of Fame aside from theirs?

Maybe one day, voters will do the right thing and let both these passing geniuses through their hallowed gates. But don’t hold your breath waiting on it.