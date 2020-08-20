Sports Column | Les Winkeler: College football players' health is on the line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’ve been ambivalent about college athletes being paid, the Southeastern Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12, Conference USA, the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt should have sharpened your focus on the matter.

Despite the fact that more than 1,000 Americans are losing their life to the ravages of COVID-19 each day, these conferences and the august institutions they represent, have decided that the world cannot exist without college football. All other college football has been shelved for the year.

If there is any game that should be shelved for the duration of the pandemic, it is football.

It is the antithesis of social distancing. Obviously, the football draws a crowd, but even when the ball isn’t in play the offenses and defenses are huddling. And, when those big bodies collide, body fluids fly.

Don’t know if the term is still in use today, but we used to refer to huge hits as a “slobberknocker.” If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it doesn’t take much imagination to figure it out.

I’m pretty sure being showered with another person’s saliva doesn’t mesh well with Center for Disease Control guidelines for dealing with the virus.