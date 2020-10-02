Where are they now? | Du Quoin brothers remain formidable forces off the field

“We always talked about going to state, especially in our senior year,” he said. “We always had a great group of teammates and friends. There was a moment that season where we lost a close game to Herrin, and the next day we held a players-only meeting. In the locker room we talked about what we could do better and laid down the groundwork for the rest of the season.”

That year Du Quoin lost to Carthage (Illini West) in the championship game, 21-14. It wasn’t the ending Morgan and his teammates imagined, but there was still a lesson learned from that season.

“Anytime we faced adversity after that, we overcame it.”

Morgan showed that same mentality by beating a mystery illness when playing football at SIU in 2013. Seven years later, he still keeps up with his favorite Chicago sports teams during his down time, while working with cardiac patients in the ICU of a 20-month program at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

While living in Du Quoin, Morgan worked the past four years at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and is on track to graduate from Barnes in December of 2021. Helping those in need is another important quality Morgan and his brother share.