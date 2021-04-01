Herrin's Williams to golf at Logan

HERRIN — Herrin High School senior Zoe Williams signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play golf at John A. Logan College this fall.
Williams was a four-year varsity player at HHS. She was a Top 10 regional qualifier her sophomore through senior seasons and sectional participant all three of those years.
Moreover, Williams has a personal best round of 36 for nine holes, which occurred last fall on Senior Day at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Herrin. Her season average for nine holes was 41 and 89 for 18 holes.
Williams was also named the team's Most Valuable Player each of the last two years, was selected River-to-River All-Conference and nominated for All-South.
"I chose Logan because it's near to my home. I won't have to leave the family that I love," Williams said. "That (signing with the Volunteers) will allow my family to support me on my matches at Logan these next two years."
—John D. Homan