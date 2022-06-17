SIU Golf | Former Saluki Luke Gannon misses US Open cut

Brookline, Mass. – After playing his way to the U.S. Open with a miraculous back nine at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, former Southern Illinois University golfer Luke Gannon's time at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. came to an end Friday in part because of a disastrous first nine on Thursday.

The former Saluki contemplated skipping the final round of the qualifying event in San Francisco, but was convinced by a phone call with his wife Ellyn to follow through with it. It paid off.

He finished the front nine five strokes over the mark that would be the qualifying cut, but birdies on holes 11 and 12 gave him some momentum. That was slowed a bit by consecutive pars on 13 and 14 and by the 15th hole, he had calculated he’d need three more birdies to advance. He got them in the form of a 25-foot putt on 15 and a wedge hit on 16 that gave him an easy tap-in. On the par-3 17 that plays about 200-yards, it was a gutsy call to go for birdie that paid off. Gannon hit a 5-iron to about 12 feet and drilled the putt.

But the fortunes were reversed at the U.S. Open in Massachusetts.

Gannon struggled on his first nine holes – the back nine of the course -- opening the round with a double bogey on 10 and another on 13. He’d post three straight bogeys on 15 through 17 before making the turn.

His lone birdie came in the form of a beautiful chip on the third hole that stuck on the green before slowly moving into the cup.

Gannon’s Friday didn’t go much better as he double bogeyed the first and fifth holes of the round and bogeyed holes eight, nine, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

Gannon finished the tournament with a combined score of 156, 16 strokes above par, missing the cut of three-over.

Americans Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen find themselves tied for the lead at five-under.

