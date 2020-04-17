SIU Men's Golf | Salukis ink two during spring signing period

"We are pleased that Logan chose to return to southern Illinois after living here as a child and moving to Florida with his family a few years ago," Fetcho said. "Logan has been getting better and better in tournament golf and we believe that his best golf is still in front of him. He loves to play golf and we believe his work ethic and passion toward the game will make him a great fit for the Saluki family. With the characteristics and talent that Logan brings, we believe he will make an immediate impact on our program."