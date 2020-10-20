SIU Men's Golf | Salukis place 13th a Little Rock Invitational

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Southern Illinois University men's golf program took 13th out of 14 teams at the Little Rock Invitational on Tuesday at the Chenal Country Club. The University of Little Rock at Arkansas, the host of this tournament, stormed back after entering the day down six strokes to win the tournament at 35-under par (829).

"Obviously, we're disappointed in the result," said coach Eric Gilpen. "There's no question that we're a better team that what we've showed over the past two weeks."

The Salukis started the day in 13th and were unable to move up after they fired a final round of 300 (+12) to close out the tournament with a three-round total of 893 strokes (+29). SIU finished seven strokes behind Central Arkansas (886) and ahead of Missouri State by 10 (903).

Freshman Justin Wingerter led the Salukis in the individual standings, as he finished at a tie for 28th with a final total of 217 strokes (+1). Wingerter began the day tied for 13th, but faced some challenges in the final frame to fall in the standings.

"Justin played some really solid golf for us this week and we're proud of him and his progression since he's gotten on campus," said Gilpen. "He's really worked hard. He'll learn a lot from his experience in the final round today and hopefully he'll be a big player for us down the road."