SIU Men's Golf | Tom Cleaton, Markus Wilhelmsen named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete team

ST. LOUIS — Southern Illinois golfers Tom Cleaton and Markus Wilhelmsen were named to the Missouri Valley Conference Honorable Mention Scholar-Athlete team, the league announced on Friday. Both are first-time recipients of the award. SIU has landed two student-athletes on the Scholar-Athlete team for the last two years.
Cleaton earned a 3.80 grade point average in the fall semester. The native of Rugby, England opened fall play with nine-consecutive rounds in the 70's, which included a season-best 72 twice. On the season, he compiled a 76.3 stroke average in 15 rounds of play. Cleaton highlighted his year with a fifth-place finish at the 2019 JALC Fall Invitational, where he totaled a 54-hole score of 228 (+15). He tied for 44th overall with a season-low score of 223 (+10) at the 2019 Racer Invitational. The sophomore concluded his spring season with appearances at the Seminole Intercollegiate and Desert Mountain Intercollegiate.
Wilhelmsen carried a team-best 3.88 GPA in the fall and has led the Salukis in GPA the last two semesters. The native of Vatne, Norway had an impressive start to his sophomore campaign, as he shot in the 70's or lower in his first eight rounds of the season. He tied for fifth out of 95 golfers at the Racer Invite, which was SIU's first tournament of the 2019-20 season. Wilhelmsen opened the tournament with consecutive rounds in the 60's and finished with a career-low 54-hole score of 208 (-5) — the eighth-lowest in school history. The sophomore claimed his first-career tournament title at the JALC Fall Invite, where he finished with a three-round score of 218 (+5). Wilhelmsen competed at the Seminole Intercollegiate and Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in the spring semester.
To be eligible for MVC Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must be sophomore athletic standing at their institution, carry a minimum of 3.30 cumulative GPA, and have participated in at least 50 percent of their team's rounds. The voting for the MVC Scholar-Athlete team was done by the MVC golf sports information directors.
