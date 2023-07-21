CARBONDALE — SIU men's golf coach Justin Fetcho announced on Wednesday the full schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Salukis will play five events in the fall with seven guaranteed events during the spring season.

"I am so excited to announce the schedule for this coming year," Fetcho said. "This schedule matches up with exactly what we talk about each and every day. We love competition and we will play anyone, anywhere, at any time. Our regular season schedule takes us to nine different states as well as the Bahamas. We will get to see some of the best teams and players in the country to see how we stack up. I look forward to seeing us compete at a high level this year."

The schedule opens with the Salukis traveling to the Iowa Classic on Sept. 5-6 for the Iowa Fall Classic on Blue Top Ridge in Riverside, Iowa. The Salukis continue play in the plains two weeks later at the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Kansas State on Sept. 17-18.

SIU wraps up the month of September at the Graeme McDowell Invitational in Oneonta, Alabama - an event hosted at Limestone Springs by UAB on Sept. 24-26.

The Dawgs wrap up the fall season with two of the most competitive tournaments in the nation as they travel to Paradise Island, Bahamas for the White Sans Bahamas Invitational - an invite-only event hosted at Ocean Club Golf Club on Oct. 20-22.

"The Bahamas trip is one that you are allowed to do once every four years. We are so thankful that we were invited to attend this year and through the support of our administration and fundraising efforts, we are going to be able to provide our student-athletes with a tournament experience they will never forget," Fetcho said. "These opportunities don't come around every day, so we are blessed to even be considered to compete at such an amazing venue as well as have the support to be able to participate."

The Salukis wrap up the fall in another scenic paradise as the team travels to Hawaii for the Kapolei Invitational from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at Kapolei Golf Club.

SIU will play in two tournaments in the month of February, beginning first at the Bentwater Intercollegiate in Houston on Feb. 12-13 before heading to Las Vegas on Feb. 26-28 for the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay.

SIU takes time to train in March with just one tournament on the docket on March 11-12 when the team travels to the Sunshine State for the Seminole Intercollegiate in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Salukis crank up the travel in April with four tournaments in 23 days beginning with a trip to Pawleys Island, South Carolina for the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate hosted by Golfweek at True Blue Golf Course. The team then makes their way to Bloomington, Indiana for the Hoosier Intercollegiate on April 6-7 before heading back to Iowa for the Hawkeye Invitational on April 13-14.

SIU will compete in the MVC Championship for a spot in the postseason on April 21-23. The tournament is a three-day event hosted at The Club at Porta Cima in Sunrise Beach, Missouri.

NCAA Regionals are set for May 13-15 at locations to be determined before the NCAA Championships on May 24-29 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

"I believe this tournament schedule sets us up to be successful come postseason time. We will play in many different climates and environments on many different styles of courses which should help us prepare and adapt to any golf course come postseason time," Fetcho said. "We want to play against tough competition each and every week to prepare us to bring an MVC trophy back to Carbondale and we firmly believe this schedule will provide us with that goal of tough competition."