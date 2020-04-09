SIU Women's Golf | Erica Kerr and Emilyee McGiles named to MVC Scholar-Athlete Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Southern Illinois University's women's golfers Erica Kerr and Emilyee McGiles were selected to the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team, the league announced Thursday.

Kerr, one of four repeat first-team picks, has a 3.68 GPA in Biology and came into the 2019-20 season with the teams best stroke average. Erica had 11 rounds in the 70s through 16 rounds this year, capping off the season with a scoring average of 77.25. Her best finish of season came at the MVC Fall Preview, where she tied for 18th.

McGiles, an honorable mention selection in 2019, was named to the 2020 MVC Scholar Athlete First Team with a 3.58 GPA in Physical Therapy. A native of Orland Park, Illinois, Emilyee finished the season with 14 rounds in the 70s and a scoring average of 76.00 through 16 rounds this year. McGiles led the Salukis with the lowest score at three tournaments this season, including a low round of 69 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic where SIU broke a 54-hole school record. Her best finish came at the MVC Fall Preview, where she tied for 3rd place with a three-round total of 239 (+23).

The criteria for the MVC scholar-athlete team parallels the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) standards for academic Academic All-America program. Nominees must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (4.0 scale), while the student-athletes must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institutions and must have participated in at least 50 percent of her team's rounds.

