Where Are They Now? | Drew Novara making best of opportunity at SIU

Finding out what the next step in life is has always been a skill for Drew Novara — if it comes by chance and hard work.

Entering his freshman year at Murphysboro in 2009, Novara’s first step was to find a fall sport that he could play alongside basketball and baseball. After suffering two broken ankles in junior high, he decided to scratch off football and cross-country to try out for the golf team.

“Basketball and baseball were always my first passion because my father coached both while I was growing up,” said Novara. “I really had to grow into golf during the summer of my freshman year. I ended up falling in love with getting out to the course and competing against myself.”

Novara holds the shot record at MHS through 9-holes (31), and 18-holes (76) at the state tournament. He was named Most Valuable Player three times, while also making SIRR All-Conference in the 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

Novara was a member of the 2010-11 Red Devils basketball team that set a school record in wins with a 35-1 record. His team took second place in the Class 2A State Championship that year, which was an experience Novara labeled as once in a lifetime.