JUCO Athletics | SIC swaps women's basketball for volleyball amidst extra-curricular changes

Flannery added that many Kentucky community colleges that offer basketball have moved over to the NCBBA. He used SIC’s Falcon Bowlers as a successful player model that has players bowling for the U.S. Bowling Congress (USBC) rather than NJCAA.

“The NCBBA is larger, less restrictive, and less costly than NJCAA,” said Flannery.

The school has also added men’s golf that Irlbeck believes will help balance equity with NJCAA sports and have a lot of local popular appeal. He hopes to recruit local talent and highlighted golf as a popular sport that can be a lifelong activity.

“The rise in local high school athletes participating at a high level is a great opportunity for SIC to keep students closer to home and competing in a sport they love,” said Irlbeck. “We hope to have volleyball and golf begin this fall.”

SIC’s popular theater program will also be expanding its offerings to a competitive venue.

“There are competitive theater organizations out there that require some travel and provide some great exposure to universities,” said Executive Dean of Academic Services Dr. Tyler Billman. “Reader’s Theater is yet another outlet in which our students can express and explore their theatrical talents here at SIC.”