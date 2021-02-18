JUCO Athletics | SIC swaps women's basketball for volleyball amidst extra-curricular changes

HARRISBURG — Southeastern Illinois College is making changes to its extra-curricular regime with hopes of drawing in more local appeal.
The multifaceted plan is expected to increase enrollment and improve finances with recent additions of an esports team according to an extensive field study.
“We expect this to bring in significant enrollment and growth in our 36-month test period,” Executive Dean of Student Services Dr. Chad Flannery stated in a press release.
The college has also informed the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) of its decision to drop women’s basketball and add women’s volleyball.
Coaches Jason Fitzgerald and Andrew Dunaway are using a newly renovated game arena in a prime location of the student complex center as a bragging point in early fall recruitment.
“The rise of competitive volleyball in our area allows us to keep talented student athletes closer to home and still allows them to be able to play a sport they love at a high level,” said Athletic Director Jeremy Irlbeck.
The only change happening in men’s basketball is a switch from the NJCAA to the National Club Basketball Association (NCBBA), the fastest growing intercollegiate club basketball league in the U.S.
College officials are hopeful to retain more local basketball students who want to further both their education as well as their love for the sport. Recruiting will focus on local and regional athletes.
Flannery added that many Kentucky community colleges that offer basketball have moved over to the NCBBA. He used SIC’s Falcon Bowlers as a successful player model that has players bowling for the U.S. Bowling Congress (USBC) rather than NJCAA.
“The NCBBA is larger, less restrictive, and less costly than NJCAA,” said Flannery.
The school has also added men’s golf that Irlbeck believes will help balance equity with NJCAA sports and have a lot of local popular appeal. He hopes to recruit local talent and highlighted golf as a popular sport that can be a lifelong activity.
“The rise in local high school athletes participating at a high level is a great opportunity for SIC to keep students closer to home and competing in a sport they love,” said Irlbeck. “We hope to have volleyball and golf begin this fall.”
SIC’s popular theater program will also be expanding its offerings to a competitive venue.
“There are competitive theater organizations out there that require some travel and provide some great exposure to universities,” said Executive Dean of Academic Services Dr. Tyler Billman. “Reader’s Theater is yet another outlet in which our students can express and explore their theatrical talents here at SIC.”
College President Dr. Jonah Rice said that community colleges across the country are reinventing themselves as they follow both enrollment trend data and also financial realities.
“We’re going to be able to provide more opportunities for more students in a more efficient model,” said Rice. “Ultimately, we are focusing on community appeal in this restructuring.”
618-351-5178