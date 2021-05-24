JUCO Softball | Logan set to compete at NJCAA Tournament

John A. Logan’s softball team envisioned itself advancing to the NJCAA Tournament in February.

On Tuesday, the Lady Vols will have met that goal when they take the field against Grayson College at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Ariz. Logan coach Taylor Seifert understands that anything can happen once the first pitch crosses home plate at 4 p.m. Central.

“At the beginning of the season, we knew we had our most successful group so it was just about getting everybody to buy in,” Seifert said since taking over as Logan’s coach in 2016. “It was hard to determine how good we could be without a fall season of competing against D1’s, but we’re all bought in now.”

Seifert highlighted Logan’s first two losses against Southern Union State Community College as focal points of the season.

“We went down to play Southern Union and competed so hard against them,” she said. “We ended up losing both games in the last inning, but said after that if we can compete hard enough with them then we’re going to win the region.”

Logan compiled a 44-11 record with a 26-6 record in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference this season. Seifert’s best record since posting a 46-12 record in her first year coaching the Lady Vols.