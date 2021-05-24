JUCO Softball | Logan set to compete at NJCAA Tournament

John A. Logan’s softball team envisioned itself advancing to the NJCAA Tournament in February.
On Tuesday, the Lady Vols will have met that goal when they take the field against Grayson College at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Ariz. Logan coach Taylor Seifert understands that anything can happen once the first pitch crosses home plate at 4 p.m. Central.
“At the beginning of the season, we knew we had our most successful group so it was just about getting everybody to buy in,” Seifert said since taking over as Logan’s coach in 2016. “It was hard to determine how good we could be without a fall season of competing against D1’s, but we’re all bought in now.”
Seifert highlighted Logan’s first two losses against Southern Union State Community College as focal points of the season.
“We went down to play Southern Union and competed so hard against them,” she said. “We ended up losing both games in the last inning, but said after that if we can compete hard enough with them then we’re going to win the region.”
Logan compiled a 44-11 record with a 26-6 record in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference this season. Seifert’s best record since posting a 46-12 record in her first year coaching the Lady Vols.
A 26-6 record put Logan second in the GRAC standings behind first-place Lake Land College (52-10, 36-4) and in front of third-place Wabash Valley (46-19, 26-16). The Lady Vols finished 6-4 against both schools during the regular season before clinching the NJCAA Division I Softball Central District Championship on May 16 with wins against Wabash and Lake Land on May 15, including a second win over Lake Land that Sunday.
Logan’s Kelsey Ray won two state championships at Goreville High School (2017, 2019) before owning the pitching circle as a college freshman with a 24-2 record, 1.99 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 158.2 innings pitched. Ray earned Logan’s latest win over Lake Land and is enjoying another memorable season with her former Lady Blackcat teammate, Cheyenne Walker.
“Cheyenne and I have been playing together since we were 8 or 9 years old and she was the first pitcher who inspired me to pitch,” Ray said. “I didn’t get to pitch a lot in high school because I was competing with her and another teammate of ours, Lexi King. I’m now able to be the pitcher I always knew I could be.
“We’re a team that wants to win and move forward. We wanted (Lake Land) in the Division Championship and beat them, so now it’s time to show those teams what we’re made of in Arizona.”
Logan has won its last seven games heading into the first game against Grayson College of a double-elimination bracket. The Lady Vols also have a 3-1 record in neutral setting games this season.
“(Grayson) is pretty close to what we are,” Seifert said. “They finished 44-5 with a roster that swings the bat really well and has decent pitchers. They’ve hit lots of home runs like us and have faced good competition like us.
“We know that all 16 teams in this tournament are going to be tough to compete with.”
The Lady Vols arrived in Yuma on Sunday for the NJCAA Division I National Tournament Banquet and Home Run Derby that featured Logan’s nominee: Hayley Palm, who launched a team-high 26 home runs during the regular season. Palm looks to set the table for Logan’s offense that has combined for 83 home runs and a .347 team batting average.
Logan will have one Monday practice at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex before Tuesday’s game that can be found on the NJCAA TV network.
