SIU Soccer | Murauskis perseveres, succeeds for the Salukis

Like many of the seniors on this year’s SIU women’s soccer team, Christy Murauskis persevered through three long seasons, a coaching change and a pandemic.

The reward has finally arrived.

“We all got used to losing, which is really bad,” she said Monday morning. “But now as a team, we saw what we can do together and how we can play. It’s become a huge advantage to see we can win.”

Murauskis has been a key part of the Salukis’ unexpected, dramatic turnaround from opponent to potential Missouri Valley Conference champion. After going winless in 27 straight matches from the start of the COVID-19 season in the spring of 2021 to Aug. 25, 2022, SIU is 8-1-3 in its last 12 matches.

The Salukis, who are 5-1-2 in the Valley entering Thursday night’s key match at second place Valparaiso, can win the regular season title and host the conference semifinals and finals with two victories and a Missouri State loss Sunday at Illinois State.

Murauskis’ contributions go far behind her stats. On a team that relies far more on a collective effort than the star power of a few players, Murauskis has a pair of goals and an assist while playing more minutes than anyone except for Sam DiJulio.

Like many college athletes in their senior year, the urgency of it being their last year has been a motivator for Murauskis.

“I feel like as a senior, it changed my role in the aspect of making it real for everyone else,” she said. “You’re making sure everyone else is on the same page. We can get there if we want to get there … it’s a big role to have and it’s good.”

There have been plenty of roles when it comes to SIU. First-year coach Craig Roberts, who was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, has given a total of 18 players at least one start. Murauskis, DiJulio and Sam Dodd are the only three who have started every game.

Eleven players have scored at least one goal and 13 have picked up at least a point. Murauskis says playing so many players gives the Salukis an advantage over most opponents.

“We have a diverse line of girls who can defend and attack,” she said. “We have a wide variety of players, which helps us. There are different types of players for different types of roles. It just depends on the team you’re playing and how you’re exerting. When you’re going for the whole 100% effort for several minutes, you’re going to get tired.

“Our depth is a huge advantage for us.”

Murauskis’ two goals have been vital. She snapped a scoreless tie in the 74th minute on Sept. 25 at Belmont to help SIU grab a 2-0 win, then got the Salukis off to a fast start at Evansville on Oct. 2 with a marker in the 11th minute of a 2-1 triumph.

Regardless of what happens this week, SIU will play in the conference tournament for the first time, likely as no worse than the 4th seed. The chance to earn an NCAA Tournament bid, which seemed downright laughable two months ago, is actually realistic these days.

Murauskis would love to cap her college career with a championship.

“Winning a championship,” she said, “would mean the world to all of us.”