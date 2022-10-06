SIU Women's Soccer | Salukis shut-out Indiana State to earn road victory

Southern Illinois University (6-3-2) tallied its fourth shutout of the season on Thursday in Indiana after defeating Indiana State, 1-0.

"I felt that we came out very strong," head coach Craig Roberts said. "We had some of the best possession we've had all season in that game."

The Salukis got started early on Thursday night, scoring after just 12 minutes of play. Ashlyn Henrie found Paris Walsh off of a flip throw, and Walsh located the bottom corner to put Southern Illinois ahead by a score of 1-0.

"She [Henrie] has a talent at executing that [flip throw], but it also relies on the individuals that are getting on the end of it," Roberts said. "They both showed what we're all about and that's a team putting those two pieces together."

The score remained 1-0 through the rest of the match. Southern Illinois out-shot the Sycamores 16-14 overall, and 9-4 in terms of shots-on-goal. Maddy Alaluf made four saves in-goal to tally her fourth shutout of the year.

"I'm really proud of the way that we played, and the style that we were playing at times really came together with what we were looking to do," Roberts said.

The win gives the Salukis a record of 6-3-2 overall and 3-1-1 in the Valley, bumping the team up to second place in the conference standings.

Southern Illinois' next match will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Northern Iowa at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.