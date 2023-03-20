There was a school of thought that Bradley had a legitimate chance to repeat as Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions next year.

That could still happen but it seems less likely now that the Braves have seen their All-MVC forward, Rienk Mast, hit the transfer portal as of Monday. Mast led Bradley with 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds, canning 51.8% from the field and 35.3% from the 3-point line.

The 6-10 Mast came up big in his team’s regular season wins, converting a 4-point play on Feb. 19 at SIU that gave the Braves a 50-48 decision. He added 30 points in an MVC Tournament quarterfinal win over Northern Iowa.

While Bradley failed to win the MVC tourney title and then fell in the first round of the NIT last week at Wisconsin, Mast became the 52nd player in program history to reach 1,000 points in the loss to the Badgers.

Mast could opt to transfer to a Power 5 school that might net him a better NIL (name, image and likeness) deal than Bradley. There’s also the possibility that he could start a pro career, whether it’s in the NBA, G-League or ever overseas. Europe seems like the most viable option for his pro career since he’s a native of the Netherlands.

The Braves could still return four starters if MVC Defensive Player of the Year Malevy Leons, who was also the team’s second-leading scorer, decides to return for his COVID-19 season. But they won’t be quite as strong inside without Mast and sixth man Ja’Shon Henry.

Mast’s departure is one of many for MVC schools since the season ended a couple of weeks ago. Among other more prominent names to wave goodbye: Jonathan Mogbo (Missouri State), Jace Carter (UIC), Jalen Johnson (UIC), Kenny White (Murray State) and Even Brauns (Belmont).

DIAMOND NOTES

If the first week of MVC softball means anything, SIU and Northern Iowa might be on a collision course to decide the regular season title next month when the teams meet in Cedar Falls.

The Salukis swept Missouri State in a midweek series and then swept Valparaiso by a combined 32-1 over the weekend, while the Panthers swept Murray State by a combined 24-1 in Kentucky to keep their recent roll going. Since losing six in a row to begin the season, UNI is 14-3.

SIU is the league’s best bet for an at-large bid but will need to keep stacking wins. The Salukis’ RPI is currently 55th and there probably isn’t much room for error since there’s no MVC RPI that’s better.

On the baseball side, Warren Nolan’s RPI has Indiana State at 32nd despite an 8-10 overall mark, largely because 12 of its 18 games have been against Quad 1 opponents. The Sycamores are 2-10 in those games, highlighting a common theme throughout the league. Missouri State is 2-5 against Quad 1 and 2 foes while preseason favorite SIU is 2-8.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Belmont and Illinois State lost a game in their MVC softball series on Sunday when it was canceled because of cold temperatures in Nashville. More than a few folks at SIU were amused by that development since the Salukis and Valparaiso played a game with the first-pitch temperature at 38 degrees and the wind chill at 32. … Drake’s men didn’t get a friendly whistle from Doug Shows and his officiating crew Friday night in their NCAA Tournament first round loss to Miami (Fla.) in Albany, taking just eight free throws to the Hurricanes’ 28. But Shows and his striped-shirt colleagues weren’t playing tough defense to force the Bulldogs to lose their poise down the stretch, when Miami scored 16 of the final 17 points to rally for a 63-56 win. … The Drake women nearly pulled off a 12-5 upset in their NCAA first round game Saturday in Austin, Texas but couldn’t quite get over the hump as Louisville held it off 83-81. Point guard Katie Dinnibier, who might be the 2023-24 preseason favorite for MVC Player of the Year, posted 20 points and seven assists.