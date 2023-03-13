If you’re looking for a No. 5 vs. No. 12 upset this week at the NCAA Tournament, you could do a lot worse than laying down a few dollars on Drake vs. Miami on Friday night.

The Bulldogs, who won the Missouri Valley Conference title on March 5 with a 77-51 blowout of regular season champion Bradley, got what looks like a fair draw from the selection committee on Sunday.

Few teams in the tournament – heck, some NBA teams – have as much experience as Drake. The average age of its starting lineup is 23.4 years, older than five NBA squads. Roman Penn and Garrett Sturtz are 25 years old, while D.J. Wilkins is 24, Darnell Brodie 23 and Tucker DeVries 20.

As SIU coach Bryan Mullins pointed out a couple of weeks ago at the MVC Tournament, that lineup has done a lot of winning at the college level. The Bulldogs are the kind of mid-major team well-equipped to do some postseason damage.

They have the league’s Player of the Year in DeVries, a three-level scorer who plays with no fear, and a skilled floor general in Penn. Wilkins has been making 3s and gloving up opponents on defense for years, while Brodie has made some big improvements after getting in better shape and being able to play more minutes.

Then there’s Sturtz, an example of why recruiting experts should sometimes be taken with a grain of salt, if not the whole salt shaker. Standing all of 6-3, Sturtz is the school’s all-time leading rebounder, as well as a good complementary scorer and a fine defender.

The one question regarding Drake is depth. Can it get some points and/or good floor play from guys like Conor Enright and Sardaar Calhoun? If the answer is yes, than the Bulldogs might just get to the second weekend.

SOFTBALL BEGINS MVC PLAY

MVC softball teams begin conference play Tuesday with a two-game series between Missouri State and SIU at Charlotte West Stadium. It will be the first test of the conference’s new format that will have teams play only single games unless weather forces doubleheaders.

When asked about it during the offseason, first-year Salukis coach Jen Sewell said it would lead her to employ pitchers like a modern MLB manager. Sewell isn’t concerned about having a workhorse to go to the distance, saying that she might use two or three pitchers per game to give teams different looks.

If Sewell lives up to her promise, expect to see a lot of Madi Eberle as a mid to late-game hammer out of the bullpen. Eberle enters Tuesday’s 2 p.m. game as the MVC leader in earned run average at 1.20, allowing just nine earned runs this year.

Missouri State lost its top pitchers from last year’s MVC champs but is still dangerous. It upset No. 23 Wichita State on Saturday in the Shockers’ tournament after losing to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers’ winning pitcher? None other than former SIU ace Sarah Harness, who’s 6-3 for the Big 10 school.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU swimmer Celia Pulido took first place in the 100 backstroke over the weekend at the National Invitational Championship. Pulido, who clocked 53.19, also finished fifth in the 50 backstroke. … UIC’s women’s basketball team was knocked out in the MVC quarterfinals Friday night by UNI, but the Flames earned an invitation to the WBI in Lexington, Ky. The Flames went from two wins last year in the Horizon League to 18 in their first MVC season under first-year coach Ashleen Bracey, marking the biggest turnaround in league history. That Bracey didn’t win Coach of the Year seems downright criminal. … If one is eyeing a sleeper in MVC baseball this spring, take a peek at Valparaiso. The Beacons earned a 6-1 win Friday night at No. 22 Southern Mississippi, which played for a spot in the College World Series back in June and lost to eventual champion Ole Miss. Valpo is 7-6, making it just one of three MVC teams with winning records.