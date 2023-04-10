Lance Jones didn’t need long to find a new school.

The four-year starter for SIU announced Saturday on his Twitter page that he would play his COVID-19 year at Purdue, just over a week after announcing he would join his good friend and former teammate, Marcus Domask, in the transfer portal.

The match of Jones and Purdue seems to be a great one on paper. The Boilermakers’ guard play was exposed as the season went on. Despite the brilliance of national Player of the Year Zach Edey, a 7-4 center who was nearly unstoppable in the lane, Purdue became the second No. 1 seed to lose in the opening round to a 16 seed when FDU stunned it last month in Columbus, Ohio.

Jones scored 1,514 points in his Saluki career while making the All-Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Team each of his last two years. Jones finished his time at SIU with 176 steals and 205 made 3-pointers. He averaged 13.8 ppg as a senior and 12.7 in 119 career games.

Jones’ shooting percentages waned during his career with the Salukis, going from a high of 44.9 as a freshman all the way down to 36.8 as a senior. He made only 28% of his 250 3-pointers as a senior after canning 42.6% in his sophomore year.

If Edey opts to run it back for his senior year with the Boilermakers, there’s every reason to expect that Jones will get cleaner looks from the perimeter than he did at times for SIU. And it’s not unrealistic to expect that Jones will up his assist totals. What guard wouldn’t like a 7-4 guy to throw lobs to at the rack?

Jones’ ability to steal the ball and pester opposing guards can help any team, particularly one with a rim protector the caliber of Edey. While Purdue returns Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith in the backcourt, Jones certainly figures to earn his share of minutes for a perennial contender.

VALPO HIRES POWELL

Valparaiso’s hiring of Roger Powell as its new coach certainly looks good on paper. Powell recently served as one of Mark Few’s assistants at Gonzaga, so he knows what talent looks like.

The big question is whether Powell can talk some talented players into turning the Beacons into MVC contenders. Powell should certainly get a hall pass for his first couple of years, much like David Ragland is at Evansville. Valpo lost its best players to the transfer portal (Ben Krikke) and graduation (Kobe King), so it figures to struggle next year.

Powell was a key role player on the 2005 Illinois team that played for the national championship, losing a tight game to North Carolina in St. Louis. He started his coaching career at Valpo as an assistant to Homer and Bryce Drew.

Krikke opted to go to Iowa on Monday, which is a good match. Fran McCaffery’s system works for mobile big men who can score like Krikke. With the Hawkeyes’ ability to make the extra pass, it wouldn’t be out of the question for Krikke to average 20 a game next year.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU and Indiana State have for now turned the MVC baseball race into a two-team deal after sweeping Belmont and Illinois State over the weekend, respectively. The Salukis and Sycamores are three games clear of everyone else and meet next weekend in Terre Haute. … SIU leads Division I in double plays with 1.22 per game, but almost lost because of them on Saturday. Belmont tied a Division I season high with five twin killings during a 4-3, 12-inning defeat to the Salukis. SIU had hit into no more than two in any game before Saturday. … Northern Iowa ate its first MVC softball loss Saturday when Indiana State stopped it 6-4 in Terre Haute, but the Panthers still sit a game ahead of Missouri State with two games in hand.