MVC Notebook | Mosley returns home to Mizzou after leaving Mo. State

Missouri State has had an active summer in the transfer portal.

The Bears have added Kendle Moore (Colorado State), Matthew Lee (Saint Peter’s), Bryan Trimble, Jr. (Akron), Chance Moore (Arkansas), Johnathan Mogbo (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M), Alston Mason (Oklahoma) and Dlaen Ridgnal (Georgia) from the portal this year. They will help supplement the loss of Lu’Cye Patterson, Nic Tata, Isaac Haney, Demarcus Sharp, Ja’Manta Black, Melvyn Ebonkoli and Skylar Wicks who all went the opposite direction in the transfer portal.

But now, the worst case scenario has befallen Missouri State coach Dana Ford – Isiaih Mosley is taking his talents to Missouri.

In an Instagram post announcing his choice, Mosley simply said “I’m coming home.”

Mosely enters as the top-rated newcomer to the Tigers who have been active themselves in the transfer portal. The Colombia native averaged 20.4 points for the Bears last season and shot almost 43 percent from beyond the arc.

Mosley was a two-time All-MVC first teamer and averaged almost 16 points per game during his career at Missouri State where he started 66 of the 90 games he was a Bear.

Prior to his decision to enter the portal in April, there was hope that he would return to Springfield after a “sizeable” Name, Image and Likeness deal was presented to him before the MVC Tournament, according to the Springfield News-Leader. The 6-foot-5 guard was also receiving some buzz from the NBA.

Mosely is a big fish for new Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates and former John A. Logan coach and current Mizzou assistant Kyle Smithpeters to reel in.

Moore-Jones headlines strong Saluki showing

SIU’s A’veun Moore-Jones earned her fourth All-American honor Thursday night at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. with a seventh place finish in the shot put. Shauniece O’Neal (hammer throw), Elisia Lancaster (hammer throw) and Kayla Schiera (3000m steeplechase) all picked up Honorable Mention showings.

Moore-Jones started the day off with a personal best 17.43m throw and followed it up with a 17.31m throw on her next attempt, earning herself a trip to the finals. She fouled on her fourth and fifth attempts, but broke her freshly set PR with her sixth attempt, a 17.63m heave that set the fourth-best mark in school history.

O’Neal captured All-American honors for the fifth time in her career with her 64.83m throw, which was good for 17th overall. Her teammate, Lancaster, picked up her second All-American honors with her throw of 64.30m in the same event.

Schiera brought home All-American honors for the first time in her career, completing the steeplechase in 10:29.58, good for 22nd overall. She capped off her senior year with school records in the 3000m steeplechase, the outdoor and indoor 5000m and the indoor 3000m.

Four earn Freshman All-American bid

Four freshman baseball players from the MVC were counted among the nation’s best rookies this year.

Luke Heefner (Dallas Baptist), Randal Diaz (Indiana State), Spencer Nivens (Missouri State) and Nolan Tucker (Valparaiso) all earned the nod to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Freshman All-American Team.

Heefner and Diaz are the two lone true-freshman to be named to the team as Nivens is a redshirt freshman and Tucker is in his third year on Valpo’s campus after a 2021 medical redshirt and the 2020 season not counting toward eligibility.

Heefner was also named the Conference’s Freshman of the year after hitting .294 with seven homers, 11 doubles and 29 RBI. He also was second on DBU with 12 stolen bases.

Diaz hit .304 for the Sycamores with 55 hits, good for third on the team. He lead ISU in doubles (17) and homers (7) and tied for the team lead with 37 RBI. He scored a total of 33 runs and had 95 total bases. Throughout the 2022 campaign, he had 17 multi-hit games and nine multi-RBI games.

Nivens was a marker of consistency. He had a 30-game on-base streak and had two different hit streaks reaching 13 and 12 games. He posted a .443 on-base percentage to go along with his team-leading .346 batting average. He hit 11 homers and drove in 52 RBI while starting all 60 games and hitting out of the leadoff slot 46 times. He was also named second-team All-MVC.

Tucker earned first team All-MVC honors with a season in which he ranked second in the conference with a .365 average and ranked ninth with his .440 OBP. He had three different four-hit games on the year, accounting for all but two of Valpo’s four-hit games.

