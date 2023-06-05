SIU’s men’s basketball team added their third player through the transfer portal on Monday morning when it announced the signing of 6-6 guard Jovan Stulic.

In 81 career games the last four years at Little Rock, Stulic averaged 5.1 points and connected on 34.8% of his 3-point attempts. That includes a 94-63 loss at Banterra Center on Nov. 7, when Stulic made one of his 60 starts for the Trojans and scored two points in 14 minutes.

It turned out to be just one of four games he played last year as Stulic saw his season cut short by a foot injury. He was coming off the best season at Little Rock, scoring 7.8 ppg in 2021-22 and sinking 43.8% on 96 attempts from the 3-point line.

Salukis coach Bryan Mullins certainly got his fill of Stulic in the 2021-22 season opener, when he hit for 15 points on eight shot attempts as Little Rock stopped SIU 69-66.

“He has a high IQ for the game and a great feel for how to play,” Mullins said. “He has had some really good seasons at Little Rock but I believe his best basketball is still ahead of him. He is very motivated to help us try to win a championship this year.”

A native of Prigrevica, Serbia, Stulic played his last two years of prep ball at Seacrest Country Day High School in Naples, Fla., earning a spot on the Class 3A All-State Team. He will wear No. 33 for the Salukis.

Stulic joins guard Trey Miller (Incarnate Word) and forward Jarrett Hensley (Cincinnati/UNC Greensboro) as portal additions to a team that went 23-10 last year but lost its top two scorers – Marcus Domask and Lance Jones – to the portal.

Of the players with college experience on the roster, no one averaged more than Miller’s 10.4 in 28 games last year at UIW.

TREES CLIMBING

Those who questioned Indiana State’s credentials as a top 16 national seed a week ago have piped down now that the Sycamores validated the NCAA Selection Committee’s faith in them by sweeping three games in their regional to advance to this weekend’s Super Regional.

What’s more, No. 14 Indiana State has a good chance of staying in Terre Haute for the next series. If TCU wins one game on Monday against third-seeded Arkansas, it would win the Fayetteville Regional and lock up home field for the Trees with a chance to get to Omaha for the College World Series.

Indiana State got the job done over the weekend not with its usual tough pitching but with offense. It averaged nearly eight runs per game in wins over Wright State and Iowa (twice), using eighth inning rallies to win its first two games before outslugging the Hawkeyes 11-8 Sunday night for the regional title.

The Sycamores had to take a few bruises along the way. They were hit by 10 pitches in their second matchup with Iowa, tying an all-time NCAA record for most HBPs in a game. Kentucky was plunked nine times by Indiana pitching in a 16-6 win Sunday night that forced the Wildcats’ regional to a winner-take-all game Monday night.

THREE-DOT STUFF

While Indiana State will enter its first Super Regional this weekend, it’s not the furthest it’s advanced. In the old tournament format, which had eight six-team regionals, the Sycamores won a regional in 1986 to advance to the CWS, where they were eliminated in two games. … Illinois State captured its fourth consecutive Missouri Valley Conference All-Sports Trophy with 8,551 total points, 210 more than Missouri State. Drake, SIU and Northern Iowa rounded out the top five. … The Valley announced a partnership with Wilson on Thursday to make it the official ball of its championships in men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s and women’s soccer.