NJCAA basketball tournaments, spring season canceled because of coronavirus concerns

CARBONDALE — The NJCAA has decided to cancel all upcoming basketball championships, as well as spring competition, over concerns of the coronavirus, according to a news release from the organization.

That means the John A. Logan men's basketball season is over. They were set to be the tournament's No. 5 seed and was supposed to open play Wednesday. Then, late last week, the tournament was postponed until April.

Now, the tournament won't happen at all.

In a news release, the NJCAA said it is following the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cancel all upcoming basketball championships as well as spring competition. The move is effective immediately.

"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," Christopher Parker, NJCAA president and CEO, said in the release. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."